Netel Holding AB: Netel signs agreement for new substation for E.ON worth over SEK 40 million

Netel has signed an agreement with E.ON Energidistribution covering the construction of a substation in Borgeby in Lomma municipality, north of Malmö, Sweden. The agreement is valued at just over SEK 40 million and the station is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2028.

"We are proud to once again have E.ON's trust in building a new substation," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "Together with E.ON, we are contributing to electrification and society's future energy needs."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com