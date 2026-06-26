Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement

Uniper and Skyborn Renewables sign offshore wind PPA



26.06.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Uniper and Skyborn Renewables sign offshore wind PPA Uniper signs its first offshore wind PPA with Skyborn for 100 MW from Gennaker

Agreement strengthens Gennaker's diversified offtake strategy

Skyborn's flagship project advances toward construction Düsseldorf - Uniper and Skyborn Renewables ("Skyborn") today announced the signing of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for electricity from the Gennaker offshore wind project, the largest offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea. Under the agreement, Uniper plans to purchase 100 MW of capacity from Gennaker. The contract is scheduled to commence after COD and will run for an initial term of 10 years, with an option to extend. Michael Lewis, CEO Uniper: "Concluding our first ever offshore wind PPA demonstrates our transformation strategy in action. Offshore wind from the German Baltic Sea will deliver reliable, domestically produced low-carbon power adding to our diverse portfolio. This is a deliberate step to strengthen the resilience of our energy system for the long term." Patrick Lammers, CEO Skyborn: "This agreement with Uniper is an important milestone for Gennaker. As our blueprint project, it shows how large-scale offshore wind can be delivered reliably and at scale. I am extremely proud of our teams to make this happen." Uniper aims to ensure security of supply while increasingly driving the transformation towards low-carbon generation. Its portfolio - spanning flexible power generation, gas storage, renewables and hydrogen - remains important for both todays and tomorrow's energy system. The addition of offshore wind through PPAs complements its business. With around €8 billion of investments planned into the early 2030s, Uniper is increasingly sharpening its portfolio to deliver on three priorities for Europe's energy future: security of supply, industrial competitiveness, and more renewable energy generation. Strengthening a diversified offtake portfolio The transaction marks Uniper's first offshore wind PPA and represents an important milestone in delivering on the company's strategy to expand its renewables portfolio and support the energy transition in Germany. The agreement is a strong strategic fit for Uniper, as the company intends to further grow its PPA business. By adding offshore wind generation, Uniper further diversifies its power portfolio and continues to strengthen its ability to provide sustainable energy solutions to customers over the long term. Gennaker: a flagship offshore wind project in Germany With a planned capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. Once operational, it is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately one million households annually, making a significant contribution to Germany's energy system. As Skyborn's blueprint project, Gennaker demonstrates the company's end-to-end capabilities across the offshore wind value chain: from development and financing to construction and long-term operations. The project will play a key role in delivering large-scale, reliable, domestically produced electricity while supporting energy security and long-term economic value creation. About Uniper Düsseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach. It has about 7,000 employees and plays a key role in ensuring a secure energy supply in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands. Uniper's 18.5 gigawatts of power generating capacity make it a mainstay of reliable power production. Uniper is a leading gas trader and one of Northwestern Europe's most important LNG importers, and its broad procurement portfolio enhances supply security. Uniper's investments in renewables, hydrogen, and other low-carbon energy carriers propel the transformation of the energy system. Uniper provides energy and services to about 1,000 municipalities and industrial companies in its home market, Germany. Uniper is also Germany's largest operator of gas storage facilities and hydropower plants. About Skyborn Renewables Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind infrastructure platform with more than 25 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of BlackRock.



Contacts



Uniper

Charlotte Rockenbauer

VP Commercial Communications

charlotte.rockenbauer@uniper.energy

M +49 170 1991651 Skyborn Renewables

Bénédicte Bergeaud

Senior Director Global Corporate Affairs

b.bergeaud@skybornrenewables.com

M +33 6 88946817



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