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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 08:00
2,710 Euro
-3,21 % -0,090
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ASIEN
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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2,7002,77011:34
2,7102,77011:35
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
183 Leser
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Join the Beautiful Game: Discover Immersive Fan Experiences with Hisense at FIFA World Cup 2026

QINGDAO, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is bringing football fans closer to the action throughout FIFA World Cup 2026TM with a series of immersive experiences at Stadium Fan Experience (SFE) areas and FIFA Fan FestivalTM venues across tournament host cities.

For football fans, a visit to the FIFA Fan FestivalTM could begin with the thrill of stepping up for a virtual penalty shootout, followed by capturing a personalized Champion Frame moment inspired by iconic World Cup celebrations. While every fan's journey is unique, Hisense is creating opportunities for visitors to do more than watch the tournament-they can become part of it.

At the Stadium Fan Experience areas, fans can explore a range of football-inspired challenges powered by Hisense technologies. The "Three Colors Match-3" game on the 116-inch RGB MiniLED UXS TV invites fans to use gesture controls to match red, green, and blue icons while experiencing the capabilities of RGB MiniLED technology. The VR Penalty Kick Master experience, powered by the XR10 flagship Laser Projector, places participants in the excitement of a World Cup penalty shootout on a giant-screen display. Visitors can also test in football quizzes on a Hisense premium refrigerator with a smart screen or compete in FIFA gaming challenges. Together, these experiences demonstrate how Hisense technologies can make entertainment more immersive, interactive, and engaging.

At FIFA Fan FestivalTM venues, supporters of all ages can enjoy a variety of football-themed activities designed to bring people together through the shared passion of the game. The AI-powered Champion Frame challenge on the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV allows participants to recreate iconic tournament moments and receive personalized digital player cards. Additional attractions include Football Darts, RGB Football Whack-a-Mole, and tabletop football games, combining football fun with engaging interactive experiences.

Beyond the tournament venues, similar user-focused activations and experiential events are taking place across markets around the world, bringing consumers closer to Hisense's latest innovations. As fans everywhere celebrate FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense invites them to watch, play, compete, and share unforgettable football moments together.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-the-beautiful-game-discover-immersive-fan-experiences-with-hisense-at-fifa-world-cup-2026-302811629.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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