

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Trigger Warning: Mentions of child sexual abuse and online addiction



Earlier this month, the government of the United Kingdom announced a prospective nationwide ban on social media services for all children and adolescents aged 16 years and below.



Tighter regulations are also planned for all internet users below eighteen years of age, extending to the monitoring of content and digital interactions available to teenage internet users.



The UK government is basing these initiatives on a similar model from Australia, which is the first company in the world to heavily restrict the use of social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter (X) among young people. The ban took effect in December 2025, yet outcomes are still unclear.



Last year, a 'State of the Nation' survey polled over 14,000 youths and found that over two-thirds of felt isolated by online use, believing that some restrictions on social media were necessary for their continued mental health. Nine out of ten parents also concurred, after several alarms were raised over growing incidences of online addiction among teenagers, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to render and share depictions of child sexual abuse.



The ban will be enforced through an amendment to the online safety act (OSA), previously introduced in 2023 to increase the accountability of social media firms in ensuring the safety of content hosted on their platforms. The act reiterates the duty of these companies, legally requiring them to prevent children from accessing pornography or content which encourages self-harm, suicide or eating disorders.



In 2026 a bill was tabled twice in the UK parliament to raise the legal age for social media use from 13 to 16 years yet was consequently voted out. Despite the opposition, the government has chosen to proceed with the controversial ban, which some perceive to be an extreme step.



According to an outline released by the Office of Communications (Ofcom), the ban will comprise rigorous checks to ensure the age of social media users but does not extend to personal messaging applications such as WhatsApp. Children may continue to access internet resources for learning, news, and games, but contact with other users will be limited.



Age verification is planned through multiple potential pathways. Adults who have operated a social media account for 16 years or more do not require checks, and additional validation may be performed through credit cards or e-mails linked with existing accounts. Further guidelines will be provided by Ofcom at the end of July, and a clear framework for restrictions is anticipated for release by the end of 2026.



To counter periods of monotony and disinterest in young people following the implementation of the legislation, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport has actively increased investments to $500 million in art and sports programs. The Department of Education also approved a $132.5 million enrichment package to widen the range of activities available outside of the classroom.



This supplements the government's investment of $3 billion to revitalize over 250 youth centers across the country.



The ban is expected to take effect by Spring in 2027, and other European countries like France and Spain have also announced intentions to follow suit.



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