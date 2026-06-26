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WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038 | Ticker-Symbol: MTE
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 12:41
1.002,00 Euro
-5,92 % -63,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.001,201.001,6012:42
1.000,601.001,4012:42
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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MEXC Reports 142% Volume Surge for MU Futures Following Record Micron Earnings Beat

For high-profile macro or earnings events, MEXC futures trading enables users to extend trading opportunities across the full cycle of anticipation, realization, and follow-through - positioning ahead of earnings and responding or hedging immediately after results are released. MEXC offers more than a single-instrument entry point: within a unified account and USDT-margined system, users can flexibly adjust positions across single-stock futures, related supply-chain names, sector and thematic ETFs, and index futures as market themes evolve, without transferring capital between platforms. Combined with a 0-fee structure, the friction cost of switching across instruments is further reduced. Notably, the AI memory and storage sector itself spans three markets - Micron is U.S.-listed, SK hynix and Samsung are Korea-listed, and Kioxia is Japan-listed. MEXC currently covers futures across all three markets, enabling users to build positions across national markets along the same industry logic.

Beyond earnings-driven secondary market trading, MEXC also extends asset discovery to the pre-IPO stage of technology companies. SpaceX (PRE), the first instrument on the platform's Pre-IPO Launchpad, attracted cumulative subscription volume exceeding US$173 million across two rounds. Since SpaceX completed its IPO on June 12, secondary market prices reached as high as 217 USDT, approximately 67% above the subscription price. This demonstrates that from Pre-IPO subscription through secondary market trading, the entire process offers continuous and sufficient liquidity. Through MEXC, users can participate across different stages of a single core asset on one platform.

As market trading demand becomes increasingly cross-asset and cross-regional, MEXC bridges Pre-IPO, secondary market, and futures trading, connecting globally sought-after instruments to offer users a one-stop U.S. equity trading platform. Going forward, MEXC will continue to identify high-quality assets, enabling global users to capture unlimited opportunities with minimal friction and maximum capital efficiency.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-reports-142-volume-surge-for-mu-futures-following-record-micron-earnings-beat-302811728.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.