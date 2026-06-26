

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom has announced a new support package worth nearly 290 million pound to strengthen Ukraine's recovery and energy security.



Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the new package at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, Poland.



'Ukraine needs long-term support both to get through the conflict and to rebuild in future. That is why at this year's Ukraine Recovery Conference, we are announcing a multi-million pound package to power Ukraine's homes and critical infrastructure, back its businesses and drive improvements in education and justice,' Cooper said.



The package will help strengthen Ukraine's energy security through the signing of a 210 million pound deal for UK-based Urenco to provide nuclear fuel to Ukraine's national power company Energoatom, to help Ukraine resist Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure and keep the lights on. The deal will also boost the British economy, as Urenco employs more than 650 people in the UK and its Chester site supports more than 4,500 jobs around the UK in the wider supply chain.



Funding will also support new schemes to modernise Ukraine's justice system, to help build systems that hold the perpetrators of heinous war crimes to account, speed up court proceedings and tackle corruption to improve fairness and transparency.



British International Investment will also deliver up to 65 million pounds for renewable energy and the banking sector in Ukraine, alongside the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The new investments will see the construction of two new wind farms and provide much-needed backing for Ukraine's businesses through the Bank of Lviv.



British companies will play a vital role in reconstruction projects across Ukraine, including the future modernisation of Lviv Airport as well as schools in Vinnytsia Oblast through the Project Development Program, which is set to receive 1 million pounds additional UK funding.



The announcement comes as the UK continues to intensify pressure on the Putin regime's war machine. At the G7 last week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a major sanctions package targeting the vessels, finances and individuals enabling Russia's war against Ukraine. British forces also recently intercepted a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the English Channel, punching a major blow to the Kremlin's war effort.



Meanwhile, the European Commission is proposing to extend for an additional year the temporary protection for people fleeing the war in Ukraine, while taking into account Ukraine's overall ability to defend itself.



The Commission proposes to prolong temporary protection by one additional year until 2028 March 4.



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