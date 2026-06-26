Four VMS Deposits Defined from Surface with Mineral Resources Open in All Directions

Brownfields Project with Established Infrastructure and First Nations Support

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce filing of an independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report describing the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100%-owned Sherridon Copper-Gold Zinc-Silver- Project ("Sherridon" or the "Project") in west-central Manitoba (Figure 1).

The Technical Report supports the MRE announced in the Company's news release dated May 7, 2026 and can be found on the Company's website and SEDAR+.

The MRE encompasses four copper-dominant volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits: Bob, Cold Lake, Lost Lake and Jungle (Tables 1a & 1b) that each begin at surface and remain open at depth. These deposits, along with the two former mines (Sherritt Gordon East and West) and other massive sulphide bodies, form part of a well-defined mineralized horizon that has been traced for over 25 km of strike length at Sherridon (Figure 2).

Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals, commented: "The resource modelling contained within this technical report confirms what the T2 Metals team have long understood - that Sherridon is a robust, brownfields, multi-deposit VMS district with scale, grade and room to grow. With the report now on file, our focus shifts to the next phase of work: identifying targets along strike and at depth for each resource, advancing metallurgical and environmental baseline studies, and evaluating a Preliminary Economic Assessment. I thank Geoffrey Reed, Anders Hogrelius and Bouke van 't Riet for their work, which has validated and utilised a large drill dataset to model these four significant resources."

Highlights

Indicated Mineral Resource of 10.04 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.39% Cu, 0.83% Zn, 0.30 g/t Au and 4.75 g/t Ag ( 1.0% CuEq¹ ), containing approximately 86 million lb Cu and 96,000 oz Au;

Inferred Mineral Resource of 18.15 Mt grading 1.08% Cu, 1.00% Zn, 0.27 g/t Au and 7.05 g/t Ag ( 1.7% CuEq¹ ), containing approximately 430 million lb Cu and 158,000 oz Au;

MRE encompasses four copper-dominant VMS deposits, all within 8km of the Sherridon village where historical mining took place;

More than 60% of mineralization defined by the NI 43-101 MRE is accessible within shallow open pits. High-grade near-surface mineralization at Cold Lake and Lost Lake deposits provide excellent near-term mining opportunities;

Mineral Resources in the Indicated category represent more than one-third of total contained tonnage, reflecting a high level of confidence in the resource;

Bob, Cold Lake and Lost Lake remain open along strike and at depth, with multiple targets identified for follow-up drilling;

Table 1a: Sherridon Project Mineral Resource Estimate (Indicated) - Effective Date April 22, 2026, Rounded.

Deposit Mine Type Cut Off

(US$/t) NSR

(US$/t) Million

Tonnes Cu % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu (M lb) Zn (M lb) CuEq (%) INDICATED Cold Lake OP 20 70.1 0.65 0.35 0.66 0.32 7.0 5.03 9.48 0.91 Cold Lake UG 55 74.2 0.31 0.32 0.58 0.46 7.0 2.21 40.00 0.94 Lost Lake OP 20 141.3 1.89 0.61 2.25 0.59 8.0 25.48 93.97 2.13 Bob OP 20 57.6 3.23 0.34 0.33 0.27 3.9 24.22 23.50 0.69 Bob UG 55 72.5 0.99 0.34 0.64 0.40 5.0 7.43 13.99 0.93 Jungle OP 20 41.8 2.31 0.33 0.30 0.08 2.8 16.77 15.25 0.53 Jungle UG 55 67.1 0.65 0.33 1.58 0.09 2.5 4.74 22.70 1.17 TOTAL INDICATED Total Indicated OP 20 73.7 8.08 0.4 0.8 0.3 4.8 71.49 142.20 1.00 Total Indicated UG 55 71.0 1.96 0.3 0.9 0.3 4.5 14.38 40.70 1.00

Table 1b: Sherridon Project Mineral Resource Estimate (Inferred) - Effective Date April 22, 2026, Rounded.

Deposit Mine Type Cut Off

(US$/t) NSR

(US$/t) Million

Tonnes Cu % Zn% Au G/t Ag g/t Cu (M lb) Zn (M lb) CuEq (%) INFERRED Cold Lake OP 20 203.2 0.42 1.42 2.08 0.34 21.0 13.14 19.24 2.70 Lost Lake OP 20 248.3 0.48 1.38 3.31 0.76 17.0 14.44 34.61 3.50 Bob OP 20 124.4 5.82 0.97 0.80 0.28 6.0 124.40 102.73 1.50 Bob UG 55 136.2 4.19 1.04 0.96 0.30 7.3 95.94 88.56 1.70 Jungle OP 20 147.9 2.88 1.23 0.78 0.28 6.8 77.90 49.43 1.80 Jungle UG 55 131.1 4.38 1.08 1.08 0.16 5.4 104.26 104.25 1.70 TOTAL INFERRED Total Inferred OP 20 141.0 9.59 1.10 1.00 0.30 7.7 229.88 206.01 1.70 Total Inferred UG 55 133.6 8.57 1.10 1.00 0.20 6.3 200.20 192.81 1.70

Notes:

Mineral Resource Estimates are not a Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resource estimated will be converted into a Mineral Reserve. Mineral resources are estimated at a NSR cut-off of US$20 per tonne and US$55 per tonne for open pit and underground respectively. Metal prices used are US$5.00/lb copper, US$1.3/lb zinc, US$3,500/oz gold, US$0.85/lb lead and US$45.00/oz silver. Metallurgical recovery factors assumed were 92% for copper, 83% for zinc, 65% for gold and 57% for silver. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) are reported at a cut-off grade to reflect reasonable prospects for economic extraction, which were evaluated by designing a series of conceptual pit shells using the Lerchs-Grossman optimizing algorithm. Common values for operating costs and smelter terms were assumed. Numbers may not sum exactly due to rounding. Copper equivalent (CuEq) values were calculated using metal prices of US$5.00/lb copper, US$1.30/lb zinc, US$3,500/oz gold and US$45.00/oz silver, with metallurgical recovery factors of 92% for copper, 83% for zinc, 65% for gold and 57% for silver. The formula applied was: CuEq% = Cu% + (Zn% × 0.2346) + (Au g/t × 0.00721) + (Ag g/t × 0.00008). The CuEq formula has not been adjusted for differential smelting, refining or transport charges. The Company believes the assumed metal prices and recoveries are reasonable, but they are not guaranteed. CuEq values are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of economic viability. See NI 43-101 report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimates for the Sherridon Copper-Gold-Zinc-Silver Project, North Central Manitoba, Canada" with an effective date of April 22, 2026 for more information.

Infrastructure and Logistics

Few undeveloped copper projects in Canada hold the infrastructure profile that Sherridon enjoys. The Project benefits from:

An operational First Nations owned rail line passing directly through the property, providing direct connection to processing facilities, smelters and ports;

Year-round all-weather road access from the town of Sherridon and the broader highway network;

Proximity to the Flin Flon mining community, providing access to an experienced mining workforce, equipment suppliers, and established services;

Existing exploration camp and drill site infrastructure from previous programs;

Grid electricity available at the Sherridon Village;

These attributes will substantially reduce capital requirements and permitting timelines for a potential future mining operation and represent a material competitive advantage for project development.

Next Steps

As outlined in the May 7 News Release, T2 Metals is evaluating resource expansion drilling at Bob, Cold Lake, Lost Lake ad Jungle deposits, mineralogical and metallurgical test work, environmental baseline studies, a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the historical Park deposit, and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Sherridon.

Figure 1: Regional Location of the Sherridon Project, Manitoba, Canada.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/302948_d034f7d0b4b0fb43_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Location of NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates, Sherridon Project, Manitoba, Canada.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/302948_d034f7d0b4b0fb43_006full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Technical Report was authored by Mr. Geoffrey Reed of ReedLeyton Consulting, Mr. Bengt Anders Hogrelius of Hogrelius Geological Consultants, and Mr. Bouke van 't Riet of Arundon Mining Solutions Oy, each an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Each QP has read and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Technical Report and the MRE.

Strategic Context

The 2026 outlook for copper remains exceptionally strong, driven by accelerating demand from AI data centres, electrical grid expansion, and persistent global supply deficits. Market commentators (e.g. Chamath Palihapitiya) have widely cited copper as the "best trade of 2026," as supply constraints at major global mines coincide with a structural shift in demand.

Goetz, P., & Froese, E., 1981, The Sherritt Gordon Massive Sulphide Deposit. Precambrian Sulphide Deposits, H.S. Robinson Memorial Volume, edited by R.W. Hutchinson, C.D. Spence and J.M. Franklin, Geological Association of Canada Special Paper 25, 1982.

Disclaimers

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to the Indicated or Measured category.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: T2 Metals Corp.