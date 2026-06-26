

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The death toll in the devastating double earthquake disaster in Venezuela has risen to 235



As international response pour in, rescue teams scrambled to find survivors still trapped under flattened buildings in the capital, Caracas, and beyond.



An estimated 4,300 people have been injured and many others are missing after the powerful tremors hit northern areas late Wednesday less than one minute apart. It is not yet known how bad the situation is in the worst-hit state of la Guaira.



Hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed with the injured.



According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake measured 7.2 on the Richter Scale. Its epicenter was near the city of San Felipe, home to some 220,000 people. The second quake was registered at 7.5 magnitude and was reportedly the strongest tremor to hit the country in more than 125 years.



Responding to the emergency, the UN aid office, OCHA, announced the rapid deployment of Urban Search and Rescue Teams from across the international community through the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group.



The United States is mounting an immediate response and mobilizing support for affected communities in the quake-hit regions. The Department of State said it is deploying a regional Disaster Assistance Response Team, as well as urban search-and-rescue teams, to assess needs and provide search and recovery assistance. In addition, the Department is collaborating with other U.S. departments, UN agencies, NGOs, and host governments to deliver search-and-rescue support, as well as other supplies.



The Department of State is working to provide consular assistance to U.S. citizens and their families in the affected areas. Americans in Venezuela have been urged to contact 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 for assistance. Family and friends in the U.S. can call toll free +1-888-407-4747.



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