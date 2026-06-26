Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
26.06.26 | 13:22
26,130 Euro
-0,31 % -0,080
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,09026,10013:37
26,09026,10013:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 13:22 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir Wins Deutsche Telekom's Partner of the Year Award for Best Network Innovation

MeeC Project Recognised for Delivering Up to 65% Energy Savings in Deutsche Telekom's 5G Core Network

BONN, Germany, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the software company building cloud-native, AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced it has won the Deutsche Telekom Partner of the Year Award for Best Network Innovation. The award was presented at the Telekom Campus Fair 2026 by Deutsche Telekom's senior leadership.

2026 Mavenir wins Deutsche Telekom Partner of the Year Award for Best Network Innovation

This recognition underscores Mavenir's pivotal role in the Most Energy Efficient Core (MeeC) initiative, a flagship collaboration with Deutsche Telekom built on its Horizontal TelCo Cloud - the company's own cloud architecture and a blueprint for the telecommunications industry. MeeC has redefined energy efficiency in 5G Core networks, delivering up to 65% reduction in energy consumption during low-traffic periods while maintaining uncompromised performance and service quality.

Launched in 2025, MeeC applies advanced AI-driven traffic analysis and predictive workload optimisation to identify and eliminate energy waste across 5G Core functions - without compromising network performance or service quality. The project demonstrated that significant energy reductions are achievable at commercial scale in live network environments.

Pardeep Kohli, Chief Executive Officer at Mavenir, said: "Winning Deutsche Telekom's Partner Award is a tremendous honour for the entire Mavenir team. MeeC is a compelling demonstration of what becomes possible when cloud-native architecture, AI-driven automation, and genuine partnership combine. Sustainable networks are not a future ambition - they are an operational reality, and we are proud to have helped Deutsche Telekom prove that at scale."

The Telekom Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions from Deutsche Telekom partners in the fields of network technology, operations, and sustainability. The award was also jointly presented to AMD in recognition of their contribution to the MeeC initiative.

Information to the Editor:

Most energy efficient Core: Mobile World Congress presentation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mw2g-CSSAtI

About MeeC (Most Energy Efficient Core)
MeeC is a Deutsche Telekom innovation program focused on transforming 5G Core efficiency through intelligent automation. Key achievements include:

  • Up to 65% energy savings versus baseline operations
  • AI-powered traffic prediction and real-time scaling
  • Dynamic workload consolidation across cloud-native functions
  • Zero-touch automation enabling continuous optimisation
  • Proven deployment in a live Tier-1 production network

About Mavenir
Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company's deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators' evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit?www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contacts:

Emmanuela Spiteri
PR@mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7cc50fe-62ad-4a40-b285-74324d5d708e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.