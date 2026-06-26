American Resources Corporation Set to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

Inclusion Expected to Take Effect Following the U.S. Market Close Today, June 26, 2026

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, today announced that the Company is set to be added to both the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell Microcap Index as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

FTSE Russell's preliminary 2026 additions lists include American Resources Corporation under the symbol AREC for both the Russell 3000 Index and Russell Microcap Index. The newly reconstituted Russell indexes are expected to take effect following the close of the U.S. market today, Friday, June 26, 2026.

"American Resources is pleased to be included in the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Index reconstitution," stated Mark LaVerghetta, Director of American Resources Corporation. "We believe this milestone reflects the continued evolution of American Resources and enhances the Company's visibility within the institutional investment community. As we advance our strategy across critical mineral feedstock sourcing, processing, trading and strategic investments, we remain focused on creating long-term value for our shareholders while supporting the secure domestic and allied supply chains required by advanced manufacturing, defense, energy and other strategic markets."

Membership in the Russell 3000 Index and Russell Microcap Index provides inclusion within widely followed benchmarks used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and related investment products. The Russell 3000 Index is designed to represent approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market, while the Russell Microcap Index is designed to capture the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-set-to-join-russell-3000r-and-russell-microcapr-in-1182798