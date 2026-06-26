NextPower, formerly known as Nextracker, is rapidly broadening its portfolio beyond solar trackers through a series of acquisitions and new product launches. Speaking with pv magazine at The smarter E Europe exhibition in Munich, CEO Dan Shugar said the company's expansion is driven by customer demand rather than a desire to become a supplier of every component in the solar value chain. "What we've done is add technology, manufacturing and solutions for customers in response to what their needs are," Shugar told pv magazine. "We ask customers, 'What are your pain points?'" According to Shugar, ...

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