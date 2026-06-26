

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - As a record-breaking heatwave grips large parts of Europe, the World Meteorological Organization, national weather services and partners are mobilizing heat-health action plans for millions of people facing dangerous temperatures.



The extreme heat is also impacting economic activities, infrastructure, agriculture and ecosystems, the UN weather agency said on Thursday, providing an overview of the situation.



France recorded its hottest day on record on June 24, with an average national temperature of 30°C, according to the national meteorological service Météo-France, beating a record set only the previous day and surpassing earlier national records from July 2019 and August 2003.



In the western town of Pulluau, temperatures climbed to 43.8°C. Overnight temperatures also reached a new national high. Authorities issued top-level red alerts for a record 58 departments, covering most of the country, and warned of increased risk of forest fires due amid worsening drought.



Neighboring Spain also recorded its hottest June days on record (June 23 and 24) with temperatures above 40°C in several locations, according to the national meteorological agency AEMET.



The United Kingdom's meteorological office issued a red extreme heat warning for this week and reported a provisional new June daily high of 36.1°C at Gosport, in southern England, on June 24.



Meanwhile, Germany's national weather service has also issued widespread red alerts, including for Bonn, Frankfurt and Cologne, while three cities in Switzerland - Geneva, Basel and Zurich - were also under red alert.



The heatwave is expected to spread across large parts of western, central and southern Europe over the next two weeks, according to a regional climate monitoring center that is part of a WMO network.



The forecast indicates temperatures between 3°C and 10°C above the weekly average for this time of year while daily maximum temperatures above 35°C are expected in many areas, with some locations in the southwest exceeding 40°C.



The heatwave is expected to spread across large parts of western, central and southern Europe over the next two weeks, according to a regional climate monitoring center that is part of a WMO network.



The forecast indicates temperatures between 3°C and 10°C above the weekly average for this time of year while daily maximum temperatures above 35°C are expected in many areas, with some locations in the southwest exceeding 40°C.



UN climate chief Simon Stiell warned that 'until humanity stops burning coal, oil and gas, extreme heat will keep getting worse,' highlighting the need for countries to accelerate the shift to renewable energy, protect forests and boost climate resilience.



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