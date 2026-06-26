TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: SILA) ("Sila" or "the Company") today announced that, at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today, Sila stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of Sila by affiliates of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl").According to the results of the Special Meeting of Stockholders, more than 98% of votes cast at the meeting - which represented approximately 63% of the outstanding shares of Sila common stock as of the record date - were voted in favor of approving the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger. The final voting results of the Special Meeting of Stockholders will be filed as part of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") after certification by Sila's inspector of election.Under the terms of the merger agreement announced on April 20, 2026, common stockholders of the Company will receive $30.38 in cash for each share of Sila common stock owned. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions to the closing of the transaction in the merger agreement, the transaction is expected to be completed on July 1, 2026. Upon closing of the transaction, Sila's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.About Sila Realty Trust, Inc.Sila Realty Trust, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the growing and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care in the pursuit of generating predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Sila's portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned 137 real estate properties and three undeveloped land parcels, located in 65 markets across the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.silarealtytrust.com.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements contained herein, other than historical fact, regarding the proposed transaction, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction and benefits of the proposed transaction, and any other statements regarding the Company's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties. No forward-looking statement is intended to, nor shall it, serve as a guarantee of future performance. You can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "seek," "endeavor," and other similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) risks associated with the Company's ability to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed transaction would not occur, (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement and the costs related to such proceedings, (iii) the risk that shareholder litigation or other proceedings in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability, (iv) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed transaction, the response of the Company's tenants and business partners to the announcement of the proposed transaction, potential difficulties with the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain its business relationships, including those with tenants and other third parties as a result of the proposed transaction, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed transaction, (v) changes affecting the real estate industry and changes in market and economic conditions, including tariffs, geopolitical tensions and elevated inflation and interest rates that may adversely impact the Company or its tenants, (vi) fluctuations in interest rates and the costs and availability of financing, (vii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance or condition that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (viii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, and (ix) the risk that the Company's stock price may decline significantly if the transaction is not consummated. Additional factors include those described under the section entitled Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Part I of the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026, a copy of which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.ContactsInvestor Contact:Miles Callahan, Senior Vice President - Acquisitions, Capital Markets, Research & Credit833-404-4107IR@silarealtytrust.com

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