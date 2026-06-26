BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BQBFY362

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

LGT Group Holding Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Vaduz

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Liechtenstein

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office LGT Wealth Management UK LLP London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.000425 0.000000 5.000425 23194455 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.850000 0.000000 4.850000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BQBFY362 22231720 0 4.792872 0.000000 GG00BQBFYXXX 962735 0 0.207553 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 23194455 5.000425%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Vaduz