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WKN: A1T9R8 | ISIN: US78408D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KH
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:05
19,600 Euro
-3,92 % -0,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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SB FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SB FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,70020,80018:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
66 Leser
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SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2026 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance, Ohio, June 26, 2026 - SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, expects to release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 888-338-9469 and requesting the "SB Financial Group Conference Call." The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four Residential loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol "SBFG".

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
419-785-3663


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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