Lenovo 360 Circle Summit Advances Sustainable Transformation Through Action

Held from 2-4 June 2026, the event brought together senior partners for a focused, executive-level exchange on how sustainability can move beyond ambition and into practical business transformation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Sustainability is no longer a side conversation. For technology partners, it is increasingly shaping how businesses win, retain, and grow customer relationships. It is influencing procurement decisions, driving new regulatory expectations, and redefining what long-term value looks like across the IT ecosystem.

As sustainability becomes increasingly embedded in business strategy, the focus is shifting towards measurable outcomes, scalable transformation, and commercial value creation. That is what the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit 2026 set out to address.

Held from 2-4 June 2026, the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit brought together senior partners for a focused, executive-level exchange on how sustainability can move beyond ambition and into practical business transformation. Rather than acting as a forum for discussion alone, the Summit was designed to equip partners with tangible frameworks, peer-led insight, and real-world approaches they could take back into their organisations.

At its core, the Summit reflects the broader ambition of the Lenovo 360 Circle community: to help partners turn sustainability into a driver of growth, differentiation, and long-term resilience.

As Virginie Le Barbu, Executive Director,?Global Sustainability International Markets, Lenovo said:

"Sustainable transformation is not only about doing the right thing. It is about building stronger, more resilient businesses that are ready for the future. Through Lenovo 360 Circle, we are helping partners move from ambition to action, from action to measurable impact, and from individual progress to shared leadership across the ecosystem."

Turning ambition into action

Across the industry, sustainability strategies are becoming more defined. Yet many organisations still face a gap between intent and execution. Translating high-level commitments into operational change, customer value, and measurable outcomes remains complex.

The theme of this year's Summit, "From Vision to Value", reflected a clear shift in the sustainability conversation. Many organisations now understand why sustainability matters. The harder question is how to operationalise it.

That challenge shaped the Summit experience. Executive panels, peer discussions, working sessions, external perspectives, and hands-on experience zones were designed to help partners move beyond broad intent and into practical application. Contributions from external speakers, including John Elkington, author and founder of the Triple Bottom Line, and Sir Ronald Cohen, a pioneer of impact investing, added wider context and challenge, helping partners connect sustainability priorities to the realities of leadership, transformation, and long-term business value.



Panel discussion during the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit

Lenovo's role throughout was as a convenor and enabler. Rather than using the Summit as a product showcase, Lenovo created a space for shared learning, honest discussion, and practical progress. This reflects the purpose of Lenovo 360 Circle itself: to bring partners, business leaders, sustainability experts, and alliance organisations together so that shared challenges can become collective strengths.

Artificial intelligence also featured as part of this conversation, particularly in how it can support smarter decision-making, optimise resource use, and accelerate sustainability outcomes when applied with intent. The importance of responsible AI was also highlighted, recognising that strong governance, transparency, and accountability are essential to building trust and ensuring AI delivers sustainable, long-term value.

Throughout, the emphasis remained consistent: sustainability must deliver business value. It must support growth, strengthen customer relationships, and create new opportunities rather than sit alongside them.

A practical journey from data to value

A key feature of the Summit was the experience-led zones, which brought the "From Vision to Value" theme to life through a practical sustainability journey. The Experience Zone emerged as one of the Summit's defining features, giving participants a vivid, hands-on view of what it means to move "From Vision to Value." Rather than presenting sustainability as an abstract ambition, the zone invited attendees to experience it as a practical business journey, one that begins with trusted data, advances through circular innovation, and culminates in more efficient, higher-performing operations.

Across three interconnected spaces, participants saw how ESG data can sharpen decision-making, how circular economy models can extend product life and recover value, and how energy efficiency is becoming a critical lever for both resilience and competitiveness. More than an exhibition, the Experience Zone captured the spirit of the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit itself: sustainability not as a parallel conversation, but as a fast-evolving force shaping the future of technology and business.

Beyond the sessions, the Summit also included the experiential blind football activity, "Football for All", designed to encourage empathy, inclusion, and shared perspective, reinforcing the human side of sustainable transformation.



Participant experiencing the blind football activity

Lenovo 360 Circle Summit sponsors AMD, Intel, Logitech, and Schneider Electric also contributed to the wider conversation, bringing perspectives across performance, circularity, energy management, and sustainable technology innovation.

Collaboration as a business advantage

One of the strongest messages from the Summit was that no organisation can solve sustainability challenges alone. The IT industry operates through ecosystems, and sustainable progress depends on those ecosystems working more intelligently together.

This is where Lenovo 360 Circle creates distinct value. The community is structured to support partners at different stages of maturity, from those taking their first steps to those already leading with advanced sustainability strategies. Through the Connect, Learn, and Lead stages, partners can access the right level of guidance, resources, and peer collaboration to accelerate progress.

For early-stage partners, that may mean gaining clarity on priorities and accessing practical learning. For more advanced partners, it may mean engaging in focus groups, sharing best practices, accessing deeper ESG insight, and helping shape future approaches to sustainability across the channel.

This staged model matters because sustainability transformation is not linear. Different partners face different pressures, customer expectations, and market opportunities. Lenovo 360 Circle provides a framework that allows partners to progress in a way that is structured, relevant, and commercially meaningful. Pioneering a staged engagement approach aligned to the UN Global Compact engagement framework, the community supports partners at every stage of their sustainability journey, from early exploration through to industry leadership.

Recognising progress and leadership

The Lenovo 360 Circle Awards also formed an important part of the Summit's wider purpose. The awards recognise more than achievement. They highlight meaningful progress across the ecosystem and celebrate partners that are translating sustainability commitments into measurable impact.

By recognising transformation, collaboration, climate action, social impact, and continuous improvement, the awards reinforce the behaviours the wider community is designed to encourage. They also help create proof points that partners can take back into their own businesses and customer conversations.

This recognition matters because sustainability leadership is increasingly visible. Customers want evidence. Partners want differentiation. The wider ecosystem needs examples of what progress looks like in practice. The Lenovo 360 Circle Awards are judged by an independent panel of leading sustainability experts, practitioners, and thought leaders, bringing deep industry expertise and a broad perspective on what meaningful progress and impact look like across the partner ecosystem.

Lenovo executives assess the regional partner excellence awards, while the specialist sustainability categories are evaluated by external practitioners and thought leaders with deep expertise across sustainability, innovation, and business transformation.

Our Lenovo 360 Circle Summit '26 award winners are...

Outstanding Global Partner Excellence Award - Computacenter

Outstanding Global Partner Excellence Award CONNECT - Professional Technology Solutions

Outstanding Partner Excellence Award EMEA - Softcat and TD SYNNEX

Outstanding Partner Excellence Award AP - Redington

Outstanding Partner Excellence Award NA - CDW

Outstanding Partner Excellence Award LATAM - Exing

Sustainability Individual Champion Award - Sheryl Moore, Converge Technology Solutions

Most Improved Sustainability Partner Award - SHI

Outstanding Sustainability Collaboration Spirit Award -TD SYNNEX

Energy Efficiency Leadership Award - Ingram Micro

Outstanding Climate Action Award - SHI

Circular Economy Leadership Award - Foxway

Best Social Impact Initiative Award - CDW



Winners from the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit Awards

A community built for long-term transformation

The Summit demonstrated the strength of Lenovo 360 Circle as a community that enables partners to build capability, share expertise, and create measurable business value through sustainability.

That is what makes the Lenovo 360 Circle Summit relevant even beyond those in attendance. For senior partners across the Lenovo ecosystem, the message is clear: sustainability is becoming central to how technology businesses compete, grow, and create value. The organisations that act now will be better prepared for future customer expectations, regulatory demands, and market change.

Lenovo 360 Circle gives partners a way to act with more confidence. It brings together expertise, structure, peer learning, practical tools, and recognition. It helps turn sustainability from something complex and sometimes overwhelming into something that can be understood, measured, embedded, and scaled.

The Lenovo 360 Circle Summit 2026 demonstrated how sustainability can be translated into measurable value, stronger partnerships, and meaningful business transformation through practical action and collaboration.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-360-circle-summit-advances-sustainable-transformation-through-a-1182859