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WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:02
2,660 Euro
-0,75 % -0,020
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TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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2,6402,94019:47
Dow Jones News
26.06.2026 18:39 Uhr
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(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument 
issuance CMB Application 
26-Jun-2026 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB 
Application 
 
DATE: June 26, 2026 

Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 08/05/2026 and 18/05/2026 

 It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on May 07, 2026, 
the Board of Directors has resolved to, subject to market conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or other 
form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can 
be included in the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or 
equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating 
interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey 
in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been 
initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on May 18, 2026. It was announced in the weekly-bulletin of the CMB 
numbered 2026/41 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail 
. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 433769 
EQS News ID:  2355174 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355174&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2026 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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