EDF announces the signature of an agreement to sell EDF power solutions in the United States and Canada

Following a competitive process, EDF announces the signing of an agreement under which KKR irrevocably undertakes to acquire the operations and assets of EDF power solutions in the United States (EDF power solutions Inc) and Canada (EDF power solutions Canada Inc) and EDF power solutions has the option to sell these assets.

EDF power solutions provides clean energy solutions, develops, builds and operates renewable powerplants, storage assets, smart EV charging, microgrids. It delivers expert solutions along the entire value chain - from origination to commercial operation. In the USA and Canada, the company operates a portfolio of renewable assets for a total net capacity of 5.6GW1-

The transaction contemplated will be subject to an information and consultation procedure with employee representative bodies and to the approval from the governance bodies.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 515TWh 95% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 26.5gCO2/kWh in 2025, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €113.3 billion in 2025.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

1 Net installed capacity at 31 March 2026