

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EDF announced the signature of an agreement to sell its power solutions operations in the United States and Canada. Following a competitive process, KKR has irrevocably undertaken to acquire the operations and assets of EDF Power Solutions Inc. in the United States and EDF Power Solutions Canada Inc. EDF Power Solutions retains the option to sell these assets under the agreement.



EDF Power Solutions provides clean energy solutions across the full value chain, including the development, construction, and operation of renewable power plants, storage assets, smart EV charging infrastructure, and microgrids. The company delivers expert solutions from origination through to commercial operation. In North America, EDF Power Solutions manages a portfolio of renewable assets with a total net capacity of 5.6 GW.



The contemplated transaction remains subject to an information and consultation procedure with employee representative bodies, as well as approval from EDF's governance bodies.



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