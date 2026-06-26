

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lehi Valley Trading Company has recalled 624 units of its High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins because the product may contain undeclared peanuts, posing a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions for people with peanut allergies.



The recalled product was distributed to retail stores through Albertson's distribution center between May 18 and June 25, 2026.



The affected product is sold in 15-ounce clear plastic packages bearing lot number 0160933 and a best-by date of January 23, 2027, printed on the lower right side of the front label.



The company said no illnesses or deaths have been reported in connection with the recall.



According to Lehi Valley, the recall was initiated after peanuts were found in the product. An investigation determined the issue resulted from a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.



Consumers with peanut allergies or severe sensitivities are urged not to consume the product and should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



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