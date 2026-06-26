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WKN: A3EGRJ | ISIN: CA85236X1042 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W0
Frankfurt
26.06.26 | 08:11
13,000 Euro
+1,56 % +0,200
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STACK CAPITAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STACK CAPITAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 21:54 Uhr
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Stack Capital Group Inc. Announces Results of Its 2026 Annual General Meeting & Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital") (TSX:STCK) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually on June 24, 2026, the four director nominees listed in Stack Capital's management proxy circular dated May 8, 2026 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Stack Capital. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Against% Votes Against
John K. Bell4,882,23899.05%46,6590.95%
Jeffrey Parks4,928,01199.98%8860.02%
Laurie Goldberg4,915,52499.73%13,3730.27%
Gerri Sinclair4,887,73899.16%41,1590.84%

* The number of votes disclosed reflects shareholders voting at the meeting and proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

Stack Capital shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of Stack Capital for the ensuing year.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as its administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all portfolio investments.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros
VP, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations
647.280.3307
brian@stackcapitalgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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