Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Jeff Parks, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Stack Capital Group Inc. ("Stack Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: STCK), joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, Capital Formation and Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") Trust, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's five year listing anniversary on TSX.





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Stack Capital is an investment holding company that went public in June 2021 with a mandate to provide shareholders with exposure to some of the world's leading pre-IPO companies. Since its inception, Stack Capital has assembled a diversified portfolio of private businesses headlined by names such as SpaceX, Canva, OpenAI, Crusoe, and Databricks, which gives investors the ability to participate in the growth of these attractive companies before they go public. Through Stack Capital, shareholders benefit from access to the private equity asset class through a diversified, risk-adjusted portfolio, flexibility to hold STCK shares across any type of investment account (both registered and non-registered), and liquidity through its TSX listing.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange