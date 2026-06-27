Information Services Corporation: ISC Announces Shareholder and Court Approval of All-Cash Transaction With Plenary Americas

ISC Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of the acquisition of ISC by Plenary Americas

Court of King's Bench of Saskatchewan grants final order approving the Transaction

REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) ("ISC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today, ISC shareholders ("Shareholders") voted in favour of the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") under The Business Corporations Act, 2021 (Saskatchewan) (the "SBCA"), pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plenary Americas LP ("Plenary Americas") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Class A Limited Voting Shares (the "Shares") of ISC at a price per Share of CAD$51.00 (other than those Shares held by certain members of ISC's senior management who have entered into equity rollover agreements to retain an interest in ISC following closing of the Transaction in respect of the Shares owned by them (the "Rollover Shareholders")).

The Arrangement Resolution was approved by: (a) 99.84% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting; (b) 99.75% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting after excluding the votes cast by Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan ("CIC") and the Rollover Shareholders; and (c) CIC, as the holder of the Class B Golden Share.

A report on voting results for the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Court of King's Bench of Saskatchewan has granted a final order approving the Transaction under the provisions of the SBCA.

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including customary closing conditions and the coming into force of The Information Services Corporation Amendment Act, 2026.

As the Transaction will in any event close after the June 30, 2026 record date for payment by the Company of its customary quarterly dividend, holders of Shares as of June 30, 2026, will be entitled to receive a dividend of $0.23 per Share. The dividend will be paid by the Company on or before July 15, 2026.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements related to the anticipated timing and the various steps to be completed in connection with the Transaction, including (among other things) the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to completing the Transaction (including customary closing conditions and the coming into force of The Information Services Corporation Amendment Act, 2026), the anticipated closing of the Transaction (including the timing thereof) and the expected payment of the Company's customary quarterly dividend following closing of the Transaction. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include, without limitation, risks related to changes in economic, market and business conditions, the potential for the Transaction to be modified, restructured, or terminated, uncertainties related to, without limitation, the timing of and obtaining regulatory approvals, shifts in customer demands and expectations, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, the ability to secure new business and manage fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, execution of the Company's growth strategy, competition, contract termination risks and other risks disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings, including those detailed in ISC's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and ISC's Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca