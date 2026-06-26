Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026.
Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2026 were $345,321,589 as compared with $347,515,671 on January 31, 2026 and $337,926,439 on April 30, 2025. On April 30, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.01 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
April 30, 2026
January 31, 2026
April 30, 2025
Total Net Assets
$345,321,589
$347,515,671
$337,926,439
NAV Per Share
$12.01
$12.09
$ 11.76
Shares Outstanding
28,744,936
28,744,936
28,744,936
For the period February 1, 2026 through April 30, 2026, total net investment income was $4,314,451 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $2,181,270 or $0.08 per share of common stock for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2026
First Quarter
Ended
January 31, 2026
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2025
Total Net Investment
$ 4,314,451
$4,775,826
$3,360,878
Per Share
$0.15
$0.17
$0.12
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Loss
(2,181,270)
($3,704,332)
($19,051,276)
Per Share
($0.08)
($0.13)
($0.66)
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.