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WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
26.06.26 | 21:57
11,480 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.06.2026 22:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2026 were $345,321,589 as compared with $347,515,671 on January 31, 2026 and $337,926,439 on April 30, 2025. On April 30, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.01 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2026

January 31, 2026

April 30, 2025

Total Net Assets

$345,321,589

$347,515,671

$337,926,439

NAV Per Share

$12.01

$12.09

$ 11.76

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2026 through April 30, 2026, total net investment income was $4,314,451 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $2,181,270 or $0.08 per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2026

First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2026

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2025

Total Net Investment
Income

$ 4,314,451

$4,775,826

$3,360,878

Per Share

$0.15

$0.17

$0.12

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Loss

(2,181,270)

($3,704,332)

($19,051,276)

Per Share

($0.08)

($0.13)

($0.66)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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