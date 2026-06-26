Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2026 were $345,321,589 as compared with $347,515,671 on January 31, 2026 and $337,926,439 on April 30, 2025. On April 30, 2026, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.01 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.



April 30, 2026 January 31, 2026 April 30, 2025 Total Net Assets $345,321,589 $347,515,671 $337,926,439 NAV Per Share $12.01 $12.09 $ 11.76 Shares Outstanding 28,744,936 28,744,936 28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2026 through April 30, 2026, total net investment income was $4,314,451 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $2,181,270 or $0.08 per share of common stock for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2026 First Quarter Ended January 31, 2026 Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 Total Net Investment

Income $ 4,314,451 $4,775,826 $3,360,878 Per Share $0.15 $0.17 $0.12 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Loss (2,181,270) ($3,704,332) ($19,051,276) Per Share ($0.08) ($0.13) ($0.66)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.