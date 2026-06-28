Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Advances EV Charging Strategy Following Conclusion of Jaguar Land Rover Patent Review

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that, following correspondence regarding U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, the Company has reviewed Jaguar Land Rover's response and has elected not to pursue the matter further. Management believes this allows the Company to focus its attention on executing its strategic growth initiatives.

The Company is negotiating to secure a location for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations to operate under the ELEKTROS brand. In parallel, the Company is in discussions with a major U.S. EV charging infrastructure installer regarding a potential installation project, subject to completing definitive agreements.

"This is an exciting step for ELEKTROS as we focus on building our business and executing our long-term vision," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are pleased to move forward and concentrate on expanding our charging infrastructure opportunities."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Negotiations described herein are subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-ev-charging-strategy-following-conclusion-of-jaguar-land-rover-patent-1183460