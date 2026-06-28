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WKN: A3KT4J | ISIN: XS2364593579 | Ticker-Symbol:
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 13:06
100,46 
+0,19 % +0,19
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Fahrzeuge
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1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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JAGUAR LAND ROVER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,75100,6327.06.
100,00100,5326.06.
ACCESS Newswire
28.06.2026 04:26 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Concludes Jaguar Land Rover Patent Review and Advances Plans for Branded High-Speed EV Charging Network

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that, following correspondence regarding U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, the Company has reviewed Jaguar Land Rover's response and has elected not to pursue the matter further. Management believes this allows the Company to focus its attention on executing its strategic growth initiatives.

The Company is negotiating to secure a location for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations to operate under the ELEKTROS brand. In parallel, the Company is in discussions with a major U.S. EV charging infrastructure installer regarding a potential installation project, subject to completing definitive agreements.

"This is an exciting step for ELEKTROS as we focus on building our business and executing our long-term vision," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Negotiations and proposed projects remain subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions.

Contact Information
ELEKTROS Inc.
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-concludes-jaguar-land-rover-patent-review-and-advances-plans-for-branded-h-1183463

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.