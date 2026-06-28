Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Ranks No. 26 on Forbes 2026 Global 2000 List, No. 2 Among Global Insurers

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) ranked No. 26 on Forbes' 2026 Global 2000 list, rising one place from 2025.

Among the 113 global insurance companies on the list, Ping An rose to No. 2 worldwide and retained its position as the top-ranked insurer in China.

The Forbes Global 2000 is an annual ranking of the world's largest publicly listed companies, based on four key metrics: revenue, profit, assets, and market value. It is widely regarded as one of the most influential corporate rankings globally. According to Forbes, companies worldwide have continued to demonstrate strong resilience amid a complex economic environment, while emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are driving ongoing industrial transformation and enhancing corporate value.

The 2026 list includes 340 Chinese companies. The top six Chinese companies are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, PetroChina, and Ping An. During the evaluation period, Ping An reported revenue of USD 158.13 billion, profit of USD 18.74 billion, assets of USD 1.99 trillion, and a market value of USD 144.4 billion.

Ping An stated that it will continue to deepen its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, further advancing upgrades across products, services, and customer experience. The Company is committed to translating each customer's needs into tangible, perceptible service scenarios, fostering a trusted and high-quality lifestyle. Ping An will continue to create value through services and safeguard peace of mind with professionalism, delivering long-term, stable value returns to customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

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About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEX:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its over 250 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of December 2025, Ping An had more than RMB13 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 26th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2026, 47th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2025, and ranked AAA in MSCI ESG Ratings in 2025.

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.

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