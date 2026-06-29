The ruling confirms that Beerenberg did not infringe Aspen Aerogels' patents.

The Korean Patent Court has invalidated three of Aspen Aerogels' patents related to improved hydrophobic aerogel material.

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Beerenberg delivers high-end insulation solutions built for performance, reliability, and long-term value. (Photo: Beerenberg)

The ruling confirms the conclusion of the Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board (IPTAB) that the patents did not meet the necessary requirements for patentability.

Beerenberg, which specializes in high-end insulation products, welcomes the court's decision.

"We are pleased that the case has now been concluded and that any uncertainty regarding the infringement claims has been removed," says CEO Arild Apelthun.

About Beerenberg

Beerenberg has delivered cost-efficient solutions to a wide range of industrial enterprises for 49 years. The company is one of the leading suppliers of maintenance and modification services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, as well as a global provider of robotic services and insulation products. The Group's expertise covers the entire life cycle of the petroleum industry from field studies and newbuilds to maintenance, modifications, and lifetime extensions. For more information, please visit www.beerenberg.com.

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Contacts:

Ingrid Lovise Færøyvik

VP Communications

+47 452 50 135