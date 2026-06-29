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WKN: A1H60R | ISIN: GB00B45TWN62 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Maldives Premier Bank selects Finastra to power international banking capabilities

Modernizing payments with seamless Swift connectivity powered by Finastra's Financial Messaging solution

MALÉ, Maldives, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that Maldives Premier Bank (MPB) has selected Finastra's Financial Messaging API solution to drive a modern, digital-first approach to its international banking operations. The adoption will enable secure, resilient, and always-on payment connectivity, positioning MPB for sustained growth and empowering superior international payments experiences for its customers.

Finastra's modern financial messaging platform will provide MPB with 24/7 Swift connectivity and offers the future option to integrate with alternative payment rails, market infrastructures and value-added service for fraud protection, sanctions screening and payment traceability through the same platform. This move supports MPB's evolving payments connectivity.

"As a newly established bank, we sought a proven Swift-accredited provider capable of delivering a complete, end-to-end onboarding process, while ensuring secure and resilient connectivity," said Arah Sadava, Chief Executive Officer at Maldives Premier Bank. "Finastra's flexible architecture and API-driven approach will support our growth and position us to expand connectivity to additional payment infrastructures over time, enabling us to provide trusted and efficient international payment services to our customers."

The API-first integration provides seamless Swift onboarding, covering implementation, testing, certification, and go-live support. Designed with a flexible and resilient architecture that adapts as transaction volumes grow, the scalable platform is built to incorporate additional value-added solutions and market infrastructure connections over time.

"Our platform helps banks leverage next-generation, API-driven access to bureaus and market infrastructures, supporting innovative use cases, such as embedded banking, at speed," said Barry Rodrigues, EVP Payments at Finastra. "It supports future interoperability with over 30 market infrastructures and payment rails, including alternative cross-border providers, making it the connectivity platform of choice for growth-oriented banks like MPB."

Finastra's Financial Messaging API provides a unified interface for real-time access to financial messaging services and market infrastructures. Designed for financial institutions to support their API strategy and scale their business, the solution enables connectivity to Swift today, with the ability to extend to non-Swift market infrastructures over time.

To learn more visit: Finastra's Financial Messaging API | Finastra

finastra.com

About Finastra
Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by thousands of customers - including many of the world's top banks - in over 100 countries. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we partner with financial institutions to deliver modern, reliable technology that helps them adapt, grow, and serve their customers with confidence. Visit?www.finastra.com?or follow?Finastra?on LinkedIn.

About Maldives Premier Bank

Maldives Premier Bank PLC is a licensed commercial bank in the Republic of Maldives, committed to delivering premium banking services with a global outlook. Established to provide relationship-led banking solutions, MPB offers deposit products and is progressively expanding its digital and international banking capabilities. Guided by the principles of customer centricity, integrity, sound governance, and sustainability, MPB aims to serve individuals, businesses, and institutions with innovative and trusted financial solutions. Premium Banking. Global Reach.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maldives-premier-bank-selects-finastra-to-power-international-banking-capabilities-302809316.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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