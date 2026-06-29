Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brasiliens Moment für seltene Erden ist gekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4QF | ISIN: NL0010558797 | Ticker-Symbol: OIC
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 08:38
4,050 Euro
+1,00 % +0,040
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0644,09808:54
4,0624,10008:51
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCI Global: OCI N.V. statement on NNS

AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") and is publishing it for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement

Important information

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Annex - NNS Press Release of 29 June 2026 announcing update on the voluntary public offer

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001670/OCI_statement_NNS.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-nv-statement-on-nns-302812944.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.