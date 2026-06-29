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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Huawei Consumer Business Group: HUAWEI AppGallery Nominated for 'Leading App Store Experience' at Mobile Games Awards 2026

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, Huawei's global app marketplace and a key pillar of Huawei's ecosystem, has been shortlisted for Leading App Store Experience at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026. With industry voting now open until July 20th, AppGallery is calling on the global games community to cast their votes ahead of the gala ceremony on August 25th in Cologne during Gamescom week.

The nomination recognizes AppGallery's continued investment in delivering a best-in-class experience for both players and developers, offering a rich catalogue of global and locally-relevant titles across more than 170 countries and regions. Having been crowned Best App Store at the 2024 Mobile Games Awards, this latest shortlisting reaffirms the platform's commitment to excellence and continuous innovation.

Voting is open to all members of the games industry until July 20, 2026. Cast your vote now at https://bit.ly/MGAMA. Winners will be revealed at the gala VIP ceremony in Cologne on August 25th.

Learn more about AppGallery at https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/mobileservices/appgallery/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-appgallery-nominated-for-leading-app-store-experience-at-mobile-games-awards-2026-302811073.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.