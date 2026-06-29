Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China kontrolliert Seltene Erden - Brasilien könnte die Antwort sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 10:12 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Huawei: 5G-A Experience Monetization Forum Debuts Milestone Results to Accelerate Terminal-Network-Business Synergy

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry forum "5G-A Experience Monetization: Terminal-Network-Business Synergy" concluded in Shanghai. Industry leaders from CAICT, GSMA, China Mobile, Huawei, 3GPP, GSMA Intelligence, and ecosystem partners gathered to discuss 5G-A commercialization, technology evolution, and ecosystem collaboration. The forum showcased several milestone achievements, strengthened industry consensus, and laid the groundwork for large-scale 5G-A deployment and the evolution toward the next-generation network.

High-Speed Rail Gets a 5G-A Upgrade

GSMA, China Mobile, and Huawei jointly unveiled the 5G-A High-Speed Railway Network Acceleration Service, redefining mobile connectivity services for railway passengers. Scheduled for commercial launch in China in August 2026, the package is built on a "1+3+5" framework:

One exclusive identity: A dynamic high-speed rail VIP logo displayed on smartphone screens through the UE Logo solution.

Three cutting-edge technologies: 5G-A high bandwidth and high-speed rail private network, AI-native core network, and wireless universal intelligent service processing units.

Five key service scenarios: Seamless support for live streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, AI calling, and AI office.

New Frameworks for Experience-Centric Operations

The forum also saw the release of two industry white papers:

UE Logo 2.0 White Paper: Co-published by China Mobile Research Institute and Huawei, this paper focuses on terminal-network-business synergy, intelligent analytics, scenario-based engagement, and precision marketing. It proposes an end-to-end service framework that connects user engagement with closed-loop marketing, creating a new paradigm of network awareness, service accessibility, and experience-centric operations.

Agentic Core White Paper: Released by GSMA Intelligence, the paper outlines an AI-native intelligent core network architecture. The framework unlocks four key monetization capabilities: superior user experiences, advanced services, network capability openness, and agent service assurance. It also supports the development of new agent-centric communications services and expands innovation opportunities.

Unveiling the "Connection Agent"

China Mobile Research Institute, Huawei, and GSMA Intelligence jointly introduced the Connection Agent and a "China Mobile Bixing Agent Platform" Intent Openness Gateway. Built on a scalable modular architecture, the gateway enables seamless interoperability among AI agents while providing dedicated network services for each connected agent, setting a new benchmark for intelligent connectivity.

The launch marks a transition from traditional rule-based service delivery to agentic service orchestration, paving the way for next-generation intelligent connectivity. The solution has already been deployed in selected regions across China to support the incubation of innovative services.

Driving Cross-Industry Collaboration

To further strengthen industry collaboration, the forum officially launched the Terminal-Network-Industry Collaboration Initiative, promoting coordinated development across technology, business, and ecosystem dimensions.

Technology: Accelerate terminal ecosystem adaptation and standards certification for broad interoperability.

Business: Focus on high-value application scenarios and explore diversified monetization models

Ecosystem: Bring together partners across vertical industries to build a collaborative community based on pooled resources, co-developed capabilities, and shared risks and rewards.

Looking ahead, industry stakeholders will continue advancing mobile AI collaboration technologies and strengthening the foundation for next-generation digital productivity. Together, they will drive the evolution of communications infrastructure into an intelligent platform for ubiquitous connectivity and cross-domain collaboration, opening new opportunities in the mobile AI era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001610/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5g-a-experience-monetization-forum-debuts-milestone-results-to-accelerate-terminal-network-business-synergy-302813013.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.