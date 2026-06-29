NetSfere Launches Joint RCS Roadshow Across Germany with Google and Deutsche Telekom

A leader in secure, compliant enterprise communications, NetSfere, together with Google and Deutsche Telekom, will show business leaders how RCS elevates customer engagement, driving richer experiences and higher ROI, across four exclusive executive events in Bonn, Munich, Hamburg and Berlin

MUNICH, Germany, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Germany, Deutsche Telekom and NetSfere today announced a joint roadshow series bringing Rich Communication Services (RCS) - the modern standard rapidly replacing SMS for business messaging - to enterprise decision-makers across Germany. The three partners will host four invite-only executive sessions in July 2026, in Bonn, Munich, Hamburg and Berlin.

The roadshow unites Google's RCS ecosystem leadership, Deutsche Telekom's network reach in one of Europe's most advanced RCS markets, and NetSfere's omnichannel enterprise messaging platform - giving attendees a complete view of where business messaging is heading and how to act on it now. Each session is intentionally kept small to enable open, peer-level discussion among CIOs, digital transformation leaders and senior business executives.

The opportunity is substantial. Globally, the RCS market is projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2032, with over a billion active users and the majority of mobile subscribers now RCS-capable -and Germany is one of Europe's most advanced and fastest-moving RCS markets.

Why RCS, Why NetSfere

RCS upgrades the text message into a rich, branded, two-way channel that lives in the phone's native inbox, with no app to download. NetSfere Omnichannel, through its partnership with Google and Deutsche Telekom, turns that potential into measurable outcomes: verified branding that builds trust and stands out in the inbox; rich, interactive content - images, video, carousels, and one-tap replies - that drives higher conversion; real-time delivery reports and analytics to optimize every campaign; and one-tap actions for payments, scheduling, and support that speed customers from message to outcome. The result: stronger customer relationships, higher ROI, and richer experiences across marketing, service, and transactions - all from a single trusted platform.

"Enterprises want one trusted partner who can deliver rich, engaging customer messaging and the security their business demands, not a trade-off between the two," said Harsh Mamgain, Sr. Vice President of Product, NetSfere. "That is exactly what NetSfere brings, and partnering with Google and Deutsche Telekom in Germany underscores our role as a leader in the enterprise messaging ecosystem."

"Germany is one of the most dynamic markets for RCS Business Messaging in the world," said Alexander Santl, Head of Key Account Management Partnering & Services, Deutsche Telekom. "By bringing together Google, NetSfere and our network, we can help enterprises deliver richer, more trusted, and more engaging messaging experiences to their customers."

"RCS gives businesses a powerful, branded and interactive way to reach customers directly in the messaging app they already use every day," said Fabian Hielscher, Market Lead Business Communications (RCS), Google Germany. "Together with Deutsche Telekom and NetSfere, we're helping German enterprises unlock its full potential - and we'll share the very latest on Google's RCS roadmap at each event."

"RCS is not the future of messaging, RCS is the present," said Dietmar Berghof, Head of Sales Europe, NetSfere. "Those who implement the right use cases today will secure a decisive competitive advantage tomorrow. Working alongside Google and Deutsche Telekom, we want to show German enterprises not just why RCS matters, but exactly how to start securely, and built into the infrastructure they already run."

Dates & Locations

The roadshow visits four cities, each running from 8:30 to 11:00: Bonn on July 7, 2026, at the Telekom Office (Landgrabenweg 149, 53227 Bonn); Munich on July 9 at the Google Office (Erika-Mann-Str. 33, 80636 München); Hamburg on July 14 at the Google Office (ABC-Straße 19, 20354 Hamburg); and Berlin on July 16 at the Google Office (Tucholskystraße 2, 10117 Berlin).

Each session covers the latest RCS news; RCS as the next messaging channel, with real-world use cases; how RCS complements existing omnichannel investments; technical integration and service enablement into existing infrastructure; proven results and ROI; and a practical "how to start" roadmap - quick, compliant, secure, and future-proof.

Request an Invitation

Seats are deliberately limited to preserve an open working atmosphere and are reserved for decision-makers and senior business executives. Enterprise leaders can request an invitation to the session nearest them at https://netsfere.com/Resources/Events/RCS-Roadshow-Germany-2026

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to protect mission-critical communications from evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere provides end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-focused security, and centralized IT administration.

Backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom and NTT Ltd., NetSfere helps organizations deploy secure, compliant communications worldwide. The platform supports more than 500 million subscribers and processes over a trillion messages annually.

NetSfere complies with key global standards, including FedRAMP, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with around 273 million mobile customers, more than 24 million fixed-network lines and over 22 million broadband lines. The Group provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile, internet and internet-based TV products and services for consumers, as well as information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries and, with some 200,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of EUR 119.1 billion in the 2025 financial year, around 78 percent of it outside Germany. The Group's ambition is to become the Leading Digital Telco, driving responsible digital transformation and harnessing the potential of data and AI. For more information, visit telekom.com.

Media Contact

NetSfere

Somya Shrivastava

Email: somya.shrivastava@infinite.com