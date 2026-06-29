Key Highlights

Summer drilling underway: prioritizing Loki and Tatiggaq. Geiger's two highest-conviction uranium targets, both with confirmed fertile systems, extensive alteration, and uranium mineralization.

prioritizing Loki and Tatiggaq. Geiger's two highest-conviction uranium targets, both with confirmed fertile systems, extensive alteration, and uranium mineralization. Loki: ~10 holes testing a 4 km gravity anomaly, building on Geiger's 2025 breakthrough that intersected uranium at the unconformity in Thelon sandstone at under 200 m depth, alongside a large alteration footprint characteristic of major Athabasca-style systems.

~10 holes testing a 4 km gravity anomaly, building on Geiger's 2025 breakthrough that intersected uranium at the unconformity in Thelon sandstone at under 200 m depth, alongside a large alteration footprint characteristic of major Athabasca-style systems. Tatiggaq: discovery to expansion: a high-grade, basement-hosted discovery that remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth, with systematic step-out drilling targeting the main ENE-trending fault to grow size, geometry, and continuity.

discovery to expansion: a high-grade, basement-hosted discovery that remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth, with systematic step-out drilling targeting the main ENE-trending fault to grow size, geometry, and continuity. Validated address: Tatiggaq sits just 5 km west of Orano's Andrew Lake Deposit, anchoring Geiger in a proven basement-hosted uranium neighbourhood.

Tatiggaq sits just 5 km west of Orano's Andrew Lake Deposit, anchoring Geiger in a proven basement-hosted uranium neighbourhood. District-scale optionality: 95,519 hectares in the Thelon and 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, positioning Geiger to control what could become the next high-grade uranium district.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger") or the ("Company") is pleased that it has started its summer drill program on the Aberdeen Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

The 2026 program will prioritize the Loki and Tatiggaq targets, where drilling has confirmed the presence of fertile uranium systems, extensive alteration, and uranium mineralization (Figure 1).

At Loki, Geiger made a breakthrough in 2025 by intersecting the first uranium mineralization at the unconformity within Thelon Formation sandstone at less than 200 metres depth, together with a large alteration footprint characteristic of major Athabasca-style uranium systems. At Tatiggaq, drilling continues to expand a high-grade basement-hosted uranium discovery with room for growth.

The Company's exploration strategy is centered on testing the key structural pathways that controlled uranium-bearing fluids and produced the observed alteration and mineralization. The ultimate objective is to unlock the Thelon Basin's potential for a major high-grade uranium discovery. The Loki exploration is focused on making that game-changing new significant discovery. At Tatiggaq, the focus has shifted from discovery to expansion, with systematic drilling designed to establish the size, geometry, continuity, and broader potential of the mineralized system.

"Our objective is straightforward, to prove the Thelon Basin can host world-class high-grade uranium deposits. Last season at Loki gave us some of the strongest evidence yet that Athabasca-style systems exist here with uranium at the unconformity and a large alteration footprint to match. This summer we continue to press that discovery potential at Loki while concurrently advancing Tatiggaq, a high-grade discovery with room to expand. We control the premier exploration portfolio in the Thelon, and we intend to unlock what could become the world's next major uranium district," said Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger Energy Corp.

Figure 1: Project map showing the property and the Aberdeen Camp.

Figure 2: Loki target area overlying magnetic image. Interpreted faults in white and outline of gravity anomaly in red. Historical holes in black (2011), red (2024), purple (2025) and yellow are proposed 2026 drill hole targets.

Figure 3: Loki target area, east-looking cross section with historical holes and some of the proposed holes in purple testing the north fault and the inferred sandstone unconformity contact.

Figure 4: Proposed drill hole targets in yellow. Targeting main ENE-trending mineralized fault that hosts Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Other targets following up subparallel structures. Background image is residual gravity. Red planes are modelled fault zones.

Figure 5: Tatiggaq anomaly cross-section looking north. The Tatiggaq West and Main are inferred to be plunging deeper along strike and the proposed holes (yellow) are aimed at targeting at deeper depths along the main Tatiggaq Fault zone.

Aberdeen Project Overview

Loki Targeting

Approximately 10 holes are proposed to test the 4 km Loki gravity anomaly (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The main area of focus for this summer will be 50 to 100 m step outs to the north of TAT25-006 targeting an interpreted E-trending fault and its intersection with the sandstone unconformity. The drill holes are aimed at chasing up highly-altered and uranium-enriched sandstone. Depending on results targeting will be modified. Several, sub-parallel, E-trending faults are additional areas to test if the northern most fault does not identify encouraging results.

Tatiggaq Targeting

The plan for 2026 is first test systematically along the main uranium-hosting ENE-trending fault trend (Tatiggaq Fault) to delineate additional pods to the northeast (Figure 4 and Figure 5). It is anticipated that the fertile trend may be plunging moderately as it extends northeast therefore, targeting will focus a bit deeper (~300 to 400 m). Depending on results, additional drill holes are planned targeting sub-parallel faults that have demonstrated elevated radioactivity and favourable geochemistry. Other tests closer to the known mineralization pods are also planned if there is time. These proposed drill holes are aimed at testing the fertile structures below the known mineralization pods. These will be tested based on time, budget and results. Tatiggaq is located 5 km west of Orano's Andrew Lake Deposit and is a key asset to develop to complement the known basement-hosted uranium resources in the area.

Other Targets

If time and budget allows Nymeria, Thor, Mammoth and Qavvik are slated for priority drill testing for both sandstone-hosted and basement-hosted uranium mineralization systems.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 338,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to Geiger's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes Geiger's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Geiger to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Geiger cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Geiger has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF GEIGER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE GEIGER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302575

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation