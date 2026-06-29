BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 26 June 2026 were:

269.40p Capital only

269.82p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.