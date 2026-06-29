

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - As a record-breaking heatwave grips large parts of Europe, the head of the World Health Organization said the extreme climate may be responsible for at least 1300 deaths across the continent in late June.



'Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average. Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling', WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.



Ghebreyesus said WHO was warned that driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the 'once-in-a-generation' heatwave is now occurring nearly annually.



More than 1300 excess deaths have been recorded since June 21 linked to high temperatures in Europe, according to him.



'Heat stress is often called the 'silent killer' - and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures.'



The WHO chief said the UN health agency is working with its Member States and partners to address the health threats posed by extreme heat through focusing on preparedness, prevention and stronger health system responses.



'In particular, we are encouraging European countries to implement heat health action plans, as part of the broader agenda to protect health against climate change.'



France recorded its hottest day on record on June 24, with an average national temperature of 30.0°C. The country's health ministry said around 1,000 more people than expected died since Wednesday.



Neighboring Spain also recorded its hottest June days on record with temperatures above 40°C in several locations.



The United Kingdom's met office issued a red extreme heat warning last week.



On Sunday, Germany recorded its hottest-day at 41.7C.



Germany's national weather service has issued widespread red alerts, including for Bonn, Frankfurt and Cologne, while three cities in Switzerland - Geneva, Basel and Zurich - were also under red alert.



Poland also reportedly broke its all-time temperature record with 40.5C at the weekend.



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