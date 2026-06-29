

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains tethered to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East amidst a fresh round of mutual attacks over the weekend. However, unconfirmed reports of an agreement to halt the hostilities supported sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index has retreated after a mild reaction to the Middle East flare-up. Sovereign bond yields have however hardened across regions.



Renewed hostilities in the Middle East lifted crude oil prices and dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,966.60, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,391.00, up 0.51% Germany's DAX at 24,655.46, down 0.11% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,475.84, down 0.31% France's CAC 40 at 8,341.59, down 0.52% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,209.85, down 0.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,522.00, up 0.23% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,823.40, up 0.68% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,073.90, up 1.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,026.68, up 1.57% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,394.65, down 0.20%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.26, down 0.10% EUR/USD at 1.1404, up 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3218, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 161.89, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6899, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.4190, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.387%, up 0.41% Germany at 2.8630%, up 0.47% France at 3.649%, up 0.50% U.K. at 4.7580%, up 0.46% Japan at 2.637%, up 0.92%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $73.72, up 1.54%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $70.58, up 1.95%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,046.20, down 1.22%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.11, down 0.63%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,969.00, down 0.35% Ethereum at $1,574.05, down 0.17% BNB at $552.74, down 0.34% XRP at $1.04, down 0.07% Solana at $72.80, up 1.91%



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