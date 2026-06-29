TAMPAX SAVES THE FESTIVAL VIBE AS OFFICIAL PERSONAL CARE PARTNER OF PEPSI MAX PRESENTS READING FESTIVAL 2026

Tampax extends 'Tampax Saved My Vibe' campaign with TampaxSavedMyFest at first UK festival sponsorship of Pepsi Max Presents Reading

Brand to activate across upgraded GRWM (Get Ready With Me) zones within the festival campsites, offering product sampling, styling experiences and period care support for fans

TampaxSavedMyFest encourages fans to sing along to "Last Night a Tampax Saved My Vibe" with side of stage screens

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampax is the official Female Personal Care (Menstrual Care) partner of Pepsi MAX presents Reading Festival 2026, taking place at Richfield Avenue from 27-30 August 2026.

As part of the partnership, Tampax will bring its "Tampax Saved My Vibe" campaign to the festival with TampaxSavedMyFest, supporting fans with period care products, experiences and content designed to make sure every festival moment is covered with Tampax - from packing their festival essentials, jumping to their favourite artist to wearing those shorts as their festival OOTD (Outfit Of The Day).

The partnership comes as festival audiences continue to place greater importance on access to personal care facilities at live events. Research found that 72%* of female fans said they would be interested in a dedicated lounge area offering feminine hygiene products.

To meet this need, Tampax will activate within the festival's newly upgraded GRWM zones, located across the campsites. These six spaces will be transformed into social beauty and styling hubs, giving festivalgoers a place to refresh their look, upgrade their hair and make-up, and access period care essentials throughout the weekend.

Tampax activity in the GRWM zones will include product sampling, branded experiences and styling moments, under the campaign platform TampaxSavedMyFest.

Nicole Hallak, UK Brand Director at Tampax, said: "Festivals are all about making unforgettable memories, and we don't want anyone's period to get in the way of that. We know how important personal care is to festival routines, which is why we're proud to support the GRWM zones at Reading Festival this year. Tampax is also there throughout the festival fan journey to help everyone feel confident and comfortable - whether packing their essentials, heading to see their favourite artist or choosing their festival outfit."

The brand's partnership with Reading Festival marks the next phase of its "Tampax Saved My Vibe" campaign, which launched in 2025. It celebrates the role of Tampax in enabling women and girls to live their lives without fear of discomfort or leaks; redefining period experiences by helping everyone maintain their vibe, no matter what.

As part of the original campaign, Tampax reworked the iconic 1980s track "Last Night a DJ Saved My Life" into "Last Night a Tampax Saved My Vibe." For Reading Festival 2026, the brand will bring the track to the festival setting, with fans able to enjoy the song across the weekend, including on screens beside the main stage.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director at Festival Republic said:

"We're delighted to welcome Tampax to the Reading Festival family as our official period care partner for 2026. Access to period products is an important part of the festival experience for many fans, and we're looking forward to Tampax bringing both fun and function to this year's GRWM zones."

For fans who have not yet secured festival tickets this summer, Tampax will also be running in-store and social media competitions, giving hopeful attendees the chance to win tickets to Pepsi MAX presents Reading Festival 2026. For more information, please visit: https://www.readingfestival.com.

Note to editors:

*Source: Live Nation Custom Global Study via Pollfish, Base n=1116 live music goers in 10 countries who use personal care products. Figure shown among female respondents.

About Tampax

Tampax exists to help women and girls better manage their periods through superior internal period protection and medically accurate period education. With more than 80 years of period protection expertise, Tampax meets a variety of needs with a product lineup that includes Tampax Pearl, Tampax Compak, Tampax Pearl Compak and Tampax Cardboard. Only Tampax tampons offer a LeakGuard Braid and five absorbency sizes to help provide leak-free periods.

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YouTube: @tampaxukireland6552

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tampax_uk_ire

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bold, Braun, Fairy, Febreze, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SevenSeas, Tampax, Venus and Vicks. Headquartered in the US, we are proud that P&G was founded by an Englishman and an Irishman in 1837 and our heritage lives on through the work of those in our Research & Development Centres, Manufacturing Plants and Business sites across the UK & Ireland. To learn more about P&G UK and Ireland and our brands, please visit our website (www.pg.co.uk) and follow us on our social channels (Instagram @pgukandireland, LinkedIn Procter & Gamble UK & Ireland).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001248/Tampax.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001249/Tampax.jpg

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