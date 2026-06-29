Streamex Corp. Brings Yield-Bearing Gold (GLDY) to Traditional Brokerage Accounts Through Collaboration with Siebert Financial and tZERO

Highlights

GLDY can now be bought through a traditional brokerage account. Siebert brokers will now offer GLDY to their clients the same way they would any stock or bond, no blockchain knowledge required. Investors simply work with their Siebert broker to add GLDY to their portfolio.

Siebert brokers will now offer GLDY to their clients the same way they would any stock or bond, no blockchain knowledge required. Investors simply work with their Siebert broker to add GLDY to their portfolio. Siebert's ~$20B retail wealth management along with its established institutional distribution network expands access to GLDY. This collaboration gives Siebert's wealth management and institutional clients access to GLDY.

This collaboration gives Siebert's wealth management and institutional clients access to GLDY. This partnership is the future of finance, happening today. The industry has spent years talking about bridging traditional finance and blockchain. Streamex, Siebert, and tZERO are executing it: a FINRA-member broker selling a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security, custodied on a regulated digital asset platform.



WINTER PARK, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced a collaboration with Siebert Financial Corp. ("Siebert") and tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO") to make GLDY, Streamex's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security, available for purchase through Siebert's wealth management and institutional distribution channels.

This collaboration represents a defining moment in the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets. A FINRA-member broker-dealer is now selling a blockchain-native tokenized security to its clients through the same infrastructure it uses for every other investment. The asset will be custodied on a regulated digital securities platform.

Under this collaboration, Siebert brokers and institutional sales force will be able to offer GLDY to their existing wealth management and institutional clients as part of a standard investment conversation, no crypto onboarding, no technical complexity. Investors purchase GLDY through Siebert in the same manner they would purchase any other financial instrument. They can then hold their GLDY in custody at tZERO, providing them with a regulated, institutional-grade experience.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

"We are extremely excited to bring this collaboration online, fundamentally changing GLDY's distribution profile. By partnering with two best-in-class institutions in Siebert and tZERO, both of whom share our conviction that regulated tokenized securities are the next chapter of capital markets, GLDY can now reach investors through channels they already know and trust. A Siebert broker can offer GLDY to an existing client the same way they would offer any other investment. That kind of access is what drives adoption and grows AUM at scale."

John J Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of Siebert Financial Corp., said:

"At Siebert, our role is to help investors access what's next in the markets through a trusted brokerage relationship. GLDY is an example of how traditional finance and blockchain-enabled infrastructure can work together without adding complexity for the investor. Clients can speak with their Siebert broker, evaluate whether GLDY fits their goals and risk profile, and, where appropriate, purchase it through a brokerage account."

Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO, said:

"For years, the industry has talked about bringing tokenized real-world assets into the mainstream financial system. This collaboration shows what that looks like in practice. By combining Siebert's trusted brokerage relationships, Streamex's innovative gold-backed security, and tZERO's regulated digital securities infrastructure, we're making tokenized investing available through familiar channels while preserving the benefits of blockchain-based capital markets. This is another step toward a financial system where every asset can become investable."

What This Means for GLDY Investors

GLDY is a gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized security that pays an up to 3.5% annualized yield in additional gold through gold leasing. With this collaboration, GLDY is now easily accessible through Siebert's distribution network, making it available to a significantly broader base of accredited and institutional investors. GLDY will be custodied at tZERO, a leading digital securities platform regulated under applicable federal securities laws.

Investors who do not currently have a Siebert brokerage account and are interested in learning more about purchasing GLDY may contact Siebert to begin the account opening process and speak with a licensed representative.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services company offering investment products and services through its broker-dealer subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. Siebert oversees approximately $20 billion in assets under management and serves a broad base of retail, wealth management, and institutional clients across the United States.

About tZERO Group, Inc.

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck

About tZERO Securities, LLC

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, distribution expansion, secondary market activity, revenue generation, and the expected performance and adoption of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, the continued operation of third-party platforms including Siebert and tZERO, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset and commodity markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com



Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex

tZERO Media Contacts

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

tzero@kcsa.com

Siebert Financial Corp. Contact

Stefano Marrone, CMO

smarrone@siebert.com

929 586 4186