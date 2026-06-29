

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a clinical genetic testing company, and Aveta Biomics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, on Monday announced a partnership to support AVTA 30-01, Aveta's Phase 3 trial evaluating its immunotherapy candidate APG-157 in patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.



The AVTA 30-01 study builds on previously reported Phase 2 data for APG-157, which demonstrated a favorable safety profile, evidence of tumor control, deep molecular responses and encouraging event-free survival outcomes.



APG-157 has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the indication.



Natera shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $261.91 on Friday.



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