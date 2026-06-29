IQM Quantum Computers applies for its shares to be listed on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki

29.6.2026 15:00:09 EEST | IQM Quantum Computers Oy | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

IQM Quantum Computers Plc, Stock Exchange Release, June 29, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

IQM Quantum Computers Plc ("IQM" or the "Company") has today submitted a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") to admit the Company's shares (the "Shares") for trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki (the "Listing"). Trading in the Shares is expected to commence on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about July 3, 2026 under the trading code "IQMX".

IQM has on February 22, 2026 entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. ("RAAQ"), a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which RAAQ would merge with and into IQM US LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of IQM (the "Merger Sub"), with Merger Sub surviving the merger as an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of IQM (the "Business Combination"). In connection with and upon completion of the Business Combination, IQM will become a public company and its American depositary shares ("ADSs") issued as consideration to RAAQ's shareholders, each ADS representing one share in IQM, are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on or about July 2, 2026 under the trading symbol "IQMX".

For further information, please contact:

Blair Robertson, Investor Relations Officer

Investors@iqm.tech

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computing, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's open and modular architecture enables customers to own, control, and integrate quantum systems directly into their workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with major operations in Munich, Germany, it has over?400 employees globally and one of the industry's strongest track records in deployed quantum systems across Europe, Asia, and North America.