EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



29.06.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 11th Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 29 June 2026 - In the period from 22 June 2026 up to and including 26 June 2026, 89,511 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 22 June 2026 11,211 0.4760 23 June 2026 20,300 0.4834 24 June 2026 20,000 0.4881 25 June 2026 19,000 0.4879 26 June 2026 19,000 0.4897 Weekly Total 89,511 0.4858 Programme Total to Date 1,288,922 0.4632

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback .



29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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