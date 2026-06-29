Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.: Orchestra BioMed Joins Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

NEW HOPE, Pa., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, announced today that it has joined the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026.

The Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place until the next semi-annual reconstitution, means automatic inclusion in small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes.

For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website here.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company's two flagship product candidates - Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (Virtue SAB) - are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities. AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered by a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world and a global leader in cardiac pacing therapies, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designations for these patients, as well as an estimated 7.7 million total patients in the U.S. with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapy and increased cardiovascular risk. Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind non-coated drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a large liquid dose of proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth, and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Silas Newcomb

Orchestra BioMed

Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com

Media Contact:

Nina Premutico

Orchestra BioMed

npremutico@orchestrabiomed.com