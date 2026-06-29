

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Saab AB (SAABF, SAABY, SAABb.ST), a Swedish aerospace and defense company, said on Monday that it has inked a contract of SEK 47 billion with the Polish State Treasury Armaments Agency to produce and deliver three A26-type submarines. Saab will also supply a weapon package and a training- and support package.



The company will deliver continuously, with the final deliveries scheduled during 2038.



To support the contract and the Polish Navy's operation of the submarines, Saab noted that it is committed to start maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities in Poland in close collaboration with the Polish companies.



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