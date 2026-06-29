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WKN: 857929 | ISIN: JP3300600008 | Ticker-Symbol: KPI1
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24.06.26 | 16:29
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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C5080 Series Entry-Level Production Press

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the AccurioPress C5080 Series, a new line of entry-level production presses designed to deliver automated production capabilities, consistent output, and simplified operation for commercial printers, in-plants and franchise print environments.

The AccurioPress C5080 Series includes the AccurioPress C5080 (81 ppm), AccurioPress C5070 (71 ppm) and AccurioPrint C5065 (65 ppm). The new platform replaces the AccurioPress C4080 Series and introduces enhanced automation and workflow features aimed at reducing setup time, minimizing operator intervention and improving overall production efficiency.

"With the AccurioPress C5080 Series, we're focused on making production print more efficient and accessible," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. "By reducing setup time and simplifying operation, these systems help customers maintain consistent output while improving productivity and turnaround."

Built on Konica Minolta's latest production technology, the C5080 Series focuses on simplifying key production steps, including media setup, registration and color management. Intelligent media sensors (IM-104 and IM-105) automatically identify paper characteristics and apply optimal print settings, reducing manual adjustments and helping ensure consistent results across a range of substrates.

The addition of the IQ-601 Intelligent Quality Optimizer enables automated color control, calibration and inspection, supporting repeatability for reprints and short-run work. These features are designed to address common production challenges such as labor constraints, tighter turnaround times and increasing expectations for quality and consistency.

The presses also incorporate improvements in front-to-back registration and automated job setup, allowing operators to prepare jobs more quickly with fewer touchpoints. Combined with intuitive job submission, preset management and streamlined maintenance, the system is designed to reduce complexity for both experienced and less-skilled operators.

A range of inline finishing options supports expanded application capabilities, including booklet production, direct mail and full-bleed output. The TU-510e inline finishing unit provides trimming, creasing and perforating in a single device, enabling efficient production of finished pieces such as brochures, booklets and business cards without additional offline processing.

The AccurioPress C5080 Series is available with multiple controller options, including the AccurioImage IC-613 and Fiery IC-421 and IC-321, providing flexibility for integration into existing workflows.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be?ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its?bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta ?online? and follow us on?Facebook,?YouTube,?LinkedIn?and?Twitter.

Konica Minolta Contact
Steve Sabato
Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.
+1 551 500 2659
ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-launches-accuriopress-c5080-series-entry-level-pr-1179550

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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