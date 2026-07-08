Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Launches Print Support App to Bridge Microsoft's Driverless Print Transition for Enterprise Customers

New application enables organizations to adopt Windows Protected Print Mode while preserving advanced device functionality

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. ( Konica Minolta ) today announced the availability of its Print Support App (PSA), a Microsoft Store application designed to support Windows Protected Print Mode (WPP) and Microsoft Universal Print, providing organizations with a practical path to adopt Microsoft's modern, driverless print architecture.

As Microsoft transitions Windows printing away from traditional drivers toward a more secure, standardized platform, organizations will begin to modernize print environments while maintaining the advanced functionality required in enterprise workflows.

Konica Minolta's Print Support App addresses this challenge by acting as a bridge between Microsoft's driverless print framework and the device-specific capabilities enterprises depend on, enabling customers to move forward without compromising productivity, security or user experience.

"Microsoft's shift to a driverless print model represents a fundamental change in how organizations manage print," said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "Our Print Support App ensures customers can embrace that future with confidence-combining the security and simplicity of modern Windows printing with the advanced features their business depends on."

Designed for Windows 11 environments with WPP enabled, Konica Minolta's PSA extends the native Windows print experience, restoring access to advanced functionality that is not fully exposed through baseline IPP-based printing.

Key capabilities include:

Seamless driverless printing compatibility in Windows Protected Print Mode

Automatic deployment via the Microsoft Store, simplifying setup and management

Support for advanced device capabilities, including finishing, tray selection and output control

Secure print workflows, including user authentication, job accounting and job release

Device-specific print quality and layout settings for optimized output

This approach allows organizations to align with Microsoft's modern print architecture while maintaining the performance, control and security required in enterprise environments.

The Print Support App is available free of charge via the Microsoft Store and supports a growing range of Konica Minolta bizhub i-Series multifunction devices. Konica Minolta plans ongoing updates to expand functionality, enhance compatibility and support future advancements in Microsoft's print ecosystem.

In parallel, Konica Minolta continues to support Microsoft Universal Print, enabling organizations to extend cloud-based print services across distributed and hybrid work environments.

By bridging Microsoft's modern print platform with enterprise device capabilities, Konica Minolta is helping organizations transition to a more secure, streamlined and future-ready print infrastructure.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey?began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to?Give Shape to Ideas?by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.?Konica Minolta is proud to be? ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list?numerous?times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with?Keypoint?Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its? bizhub One i-Series . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta?? online ??and follow?us?on? Facebook ,? YouTube ,? LinkedIn and Twitter .?

Konica Minolta Contact

Steve Sabato

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+1 551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-launches-print-support-app-to-bridge-microsofts-d-1187671