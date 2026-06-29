Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Significantly Expands Land Holdings and Builds Regional Presence at the Detroit Gold Project in Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:IN) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has more than doubled the Detroit property land package through staking lode claims and through a mineral exploration with option to lease agreement dated May 1, 2026 (the "Exploration Agreement") with the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration ("SITLA") on behalf of the State of Utah. The Exploration Agreement grants Infield the right to explore an additional 6,797 acres of SITLA-managed land, contiguous with the Detroit property, over a five-year term. The Company has staked and filed a further 135 lode claims with the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). As a result of the Company's land consolidation efforts, the Detroit property land package has been increased from 5,115 acres to 14,122 acres (Figure 1), pending processing of the lode claims by the BLM.

"Increasing our land position at Detroit strengthens the Company's footprint in the highly prospective Drum Mountain district, located 130 km southwest of North America's largest active copper-gold porphyry mine, Bingham Canyon," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "The land expansion is a decisive step in unlocking the district's full potential, and we look forward to deploying best-in-practice techniques to advance exploration at Detroit this year."

Strategic Rationale for Property Expansion:

Under-explored district: Early evaluation work has already identified multiple undrilled soil anomalies and prospective areas of under-explored metal potential.

Favourable host rocks: Increased coverage of reactive carbonate host rocks, which can both conceal mineral systems and yield high gold grades.

Multiple deposit styles: The expanded land package allows Infield to pursue sediment-hosted gold, porphyry copper-gold and CRD targets within the same mineralized corridor, offering multiple discovery pathways.

Favourable logistics: Road access, no population pressure, and operational synergies with the Company's nearby Kings Canyon project support efficient exploration in Western Utah.

Strong technical foundation: Extensive dataset includes rock and soil geochemistry, ground magnetics and IP geophysics, enabling rapid target refinement across the expanded property.

The newly added ground captures key geological targets within what appears to be a preserved porphyry system, including biotite altered porphyry dikes with quartz veins, a preserved argillic zone, as well as marble altered carbonate host rocks. Early data review has also highlighted three undrilled soil anomalies and multiple opportunities across sediment-hosted gold, porphyry and CRD target types.

The recent claims staking covers the past-producing Drum gold deposit, which historically produced 3.2 million tonnes of oxide ore grading 1.23 g/t gold1. The open-pit workings will allow for development of a structural model that can be followed up for exploration upside, creating new opportunities.

The new land position covers the district's extensive reactive carbonate host rocks, capable of concealing deposits while producing high grade mineralization. This includes potential for higher grade gold zones within the known Mizpah gold footprint, a 500 metre by 300 metre open-ended mineralized system.

With road access, no population pressure, synergies with the nearby Kings Canyon Project, and strong local mining culture supported by the historical Drum gold mine, the expanded land package positions the Company for efficient, high impact exploration. The Company will leverage its extensive database of rock and soil sampling, ground magnetics, and IP geophysics to advance target definition.

Figure 1: Detroit property claims map showing original and new land tenure.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., a geological consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is exploring for precious and base metals within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, Infield's exploration plans for the Detroit property and the potential for mineral discovery. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 Berger, V.I. et al., 2014, Sediment-hosted gold deposits of the world: Database and grade and tonnage models, USGS Open-File Report 2014-1074.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/infield-minerals-significantly-expands-land-holdings-and-builds-regional-presence-1183080