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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 15:31
90,70 Euro
-0,98 % -0,90
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CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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90,5290,6016:10
90,5490,6416:10
ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
157 Leser
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How CVS Health Is Helping America Celebrate Its 250th Anniversary

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, CVS Health is stepping into a unique role as the Official Memory Maker of America250 - helping people capture, commemorate and share the moments that define this historic milestone.

From major national events to neighborhood celebrations, CVS Health is combining its scale, community presence and health expertise to make it easy for people to celebrate in ways that feel meaningful and connected.

Turning moments into lasting memories

At the center of CVS Health's role in America250 is a simple idea: the moments that matter most deserve to last.

As the Official Memory Maker, CVS Photo is giving customers new ways to turn everyday celebrations into lasting keepsakes with a wide range of customizable products designed to commemorate the occasion - including mugs, tumblers, magnets and more.

These designs were informed by CVS Health colleagues, bringing a unique, modern perspective to the collection. Trend-forward stitching and handcrafted details create a modern Americana aesthetic that feels both timeless and relevant today.

By connecting digital moments to physical keepsakes, CVS Health is helping people celebrate in ways that extend far beyond a single day.

Showing up at the nation's biggest moments

CVS Health is also playing a visible role in some of the country's most iconic celebrations.

In New York City, CVS Health is participating in a first-of-its-kind Fourth of July celebration in Times Square - bringing a new tradition to one of the country's most iconic gathering places. As part of the celebration, attendees will be able to:

  • Experience a special edition Times Square ball drop, reimagining a familiar New Year's Eve tradition for America's 250th anniversary

  • Come together for a shared countdown moment, creating a collective way to mark the milestone alongside thousands of others

  • Celebrate in the heart of Times Square, surrounded by live programming, entertainment and Fourth of July festivities

This reimagined ball drop brings a powerful sense of connection and shared experience to the celebration - transforming a familiar cultural moment into something entirely new for America250.

In Los Angeles, CVS Health will be part of America's Block Party and live concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - where the experience brings together community, care and celebration in one place. At the July 4 event, attendees will be able to:

  • Stop by to talk with CVS pharmacists and learn more about relevant health topics

  • Take photos at a Joyward-inspired (CVS's seasonal home, décor and everyday brand) Americana "front porch" setup, designed as a fun, shareable moment with friends and family

  • Enjoy Well Market snacks, giveaways and interactive moments throughout the day

  • As the event wraps up, pick up samples and takeaways on their way out

In Boston, CVS Health is helping people celebrate one of the nation's most historic Fourth of July celebrations - with a presence throughout the city's iconic parade route and Faneuil Hall traditions. Attendees will be able to:

  • Capture and share the moment through CVS Photo experiences, part of its role as the Official Memory Maker of America250

  • Be part of Boston's longstanding traditions, including the Independence Day parade and Declaration of Independence reading

  • Stop by interactive, block party-style spaces in high-traffic areas like Sam Adams Park

  • Pick up day-of essentials like water, sunscreen and snacks while moving through the celebration

Bringing a national celebration closer to home

While major cities host headline events, most Fourth of July celebrations happen locally. CVS Health's reach helps bring this historic national milestone closer to home - making it more accessible and rooted in community.

  • More than 600 CVS Pharmacy locations are within one mile of parade routes, making it easy for customers to access last-minute essentials like snacks, drinks and celebration items

  • Neighborhood block parties in select markets will create approachable, family-friendly moments for local communities

Creating lasting impact through America Gives

Beyond helping people celebrate, CVS Health is also focused on creating a meaningful legacy of community impact.

As part of America Gives - a nationwide effort to inspire volunteerism and civic participation - CVS Health is helping mobilize colleagues and communities to give back in ways that matter locally.

This effort reflects a broader vision for America250: one where success is measured not only by participation in events, but by the collective impact created through service, community engagement and shared purpose.

Continuing the celebration beyond July 4

While July 4 marks a defining moment, America250 is designed to extend far beyond a single day - and CVS Health's role will continue alongside it. Through a combination of national visibility, local engagement and community impact, CVS Health is helping shape a celebration that is not only memorable, but lasting - rooted in connection, shared experiences and ongoing support for the communities it serves.

Holiday hours

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on July 4, although some stores may have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to call their local store or visit cvs.com to confirm hours before visiting.

Looking for an A250 event close to home? Explore celebrations happening near you and plan your day.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/how-cvs-health-is-helping-america-celebrate-its-250th-anniversary-1183782

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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