Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Special Prospecting License 1425 has been renewed for a period of five years, the maximum allowed under Fiji's mineral exploration regulations.

SPL 1425 encompasses three of the Company's four highly prospective precious and base metal assets - Liwa, Rama and Nakoro. (For project details, visit www.thunderstruck.ca). Planning for the 2026 exploration program is well underway.





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Vice President, Exploration Fiji

Thunderstruck is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wenbin Chen as VP Exploration for the Company's Fijian asset portfolio.

Mr. Wenbin Chen serves as Executive Deputy General Manager of Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited in Fiji and brings more than 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and resource expansion.

Prior to joining Vatukoula in May 2024, Mr. Chen held senior leadership positions with Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp., the predecessor of Zhaojin International Gold Corp. From 2013 to 2024, he served as Chairman and General Manager of Zhongrun's Pingwu Gold Mine, where he led exploration programs that resulted in the discovery of approximately 1.3 million ounces of additional gold resources.

From 2004 to 2013, Mr. Chen was General Manager of the Southern China Exploration Division of Sino Gold Corporation, later acquired by Eldorado Gold Corporation in 2009. Following the acquisition, he continued in the same leadership role with Eldorado Gold.

During his tenure, he directed exploration programs that contributed to several significant gold discoveries, including the 2.1million ounce Guizhou Lannigou Gold Mine, the 1.3 million ounce Guizhou Nibao Gold Mine, the 1.4 million ounce Guizhou Jiadi Gold Mine, the 770,000 ounce Guangxi Jinding Gold Mine, and the 289,000 ounce Yunnan Jinshu Gold Mine.

Mr. Chen began his career in 1984 with the 105 Geological Brigade of the Guizhou Provincial Geological Bureau, where he served in progressively senior technical and operational roles, including Exploration Team Leader and Mine Manager.

Mr. Chen holds a postgraduate diploma in Geology from Beijing University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from China University of Geosciences, and an Associate Degree in Geological Exploration from Guilin Metallurgical Geological Institute.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high value copper-gold porphyry, gold-silver epithermal, and VMS base-metal deposits on the main island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Fiji has a long history of mining with over 75 years of activity at the prolific Vatukoula Gold Mine alongside several other advanced development projects and mines including Tuvatu (Lion One Metals), Indicated Resources of 1.00 Mt @ 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 oz), Inferred Resources of 1.33 Mt @ 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz) (Tuvatu-PEA-Update-NI-43-101) and Namosi (Newmont), Proven, Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8Bt at 0.35% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au (6.4M oz Au and 6.3Mt Cu) (Newcrest Annual Mineral Resources Update, June 2022).

The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTC under the symbol "THURF."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although Thunderstruck believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Thunderstruck's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Thunderstruck undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.