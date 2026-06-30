Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the investor rights agreement dated May 20, 2026 between the Company and Zhaojin International Gold Co. Ltd ("Zhaojin"), Zhaojin has selected Mr. Tang Lei as its initial nominee to the Thunderstruck board effective as at June 15, 2026.

Mr. Tang is the Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zhaojin International Gold Co., Ltd. and has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development, and mining operations. Prior to his current role, he held several senior leadership positions within Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, including Deputy Manager of the Investment and Development Department, Manager of the Geological Exploration Department, Vice President and concurrently General Manager of Shandong Zhaojin Geological Exploration Co., Ltd. He also served as Deputy General Manager of Qinghe Jindu Mining Development Co., Ltd. and Fuyun Zhaojin Mining Co., Ltd.

Mr. Tang is a Professorate Senior Engineer, earning a bachelor's degree in Geological and Mineral Exploration from the Gold College of Northeastern University and a Master's degree in Geochemistry from Guilin Institute of Technology (now Guilin University of Technology).

Exploration Update

Headed by Mr. Wenbin Chen, Thunderstruck's Vice President of Exploration, the Company's technical team is currently conducting comprehensive field due diligence at the Liwa gold-silver prospect, the final of Thunderstruck's four principal projects to be evaluated. Upon completion of the site review, the team will finalize a comprehensive exploration program for the Company's portfolio.

Thunderstruck President and CEO Bryce Bradley commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Tang to our Board of Directors and to have Mr. Chen lead our technical team as we evaluate the full potential of our Fijian portfolio. Their combined leadership and decades of technical and operational experience significantly strengthen Thunderstruck as we complete field due diligence at Liwa and Rama and prepare to launch a disciplined exploration program. We believe this positions the Company to unlock substantial value for our shareholders."

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 2,550,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants at an exercise price $0.13 per share for a period of five years.

About Zhaojin

Zhaojin International Gold Co. Ltd. (SZSE: 000506) is a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed mining company headquartered in Jinan City, Shandong Province, People's Republic of China. In Fiji, Zhaojin is the owner and operator of the Vatukoula Gold Mine, a historically significant gold operation that has been in continuous production for over 90 years and currently supports a workforce of more than 1,300 employees and contractors.

Zhaojin's controlling shareholder is Zhaojin Group, a vertically integrated gold mining enterprise with operations across mineral exploration, mining, processing, smelting, refining, gold bar production and gold jewelry manufacturing. Zhaojin Group is among China's leading gold producers with reported total consolidated gold production of approximately 600,000-700,000 ounces in 2025.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high value copper-gold porphyry, gold-silver epithermal, and VMS base-metal deposits on the main island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

Fiji has a long history of mining with over 75 years of activity at the prolific Vatukoula Gold Mine alongside several other advanced development projects and mines including Tuvatu (Lion One Metals), Indicated Resources of 1.00 Mt @ 8.48 g/t Au (274,600 oz), Inferred Resources of 1.33 Mt @ 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz) (Tuvatu-PEA-Update-NI-43-101) and Namosi (Newmont), Proven, Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.8Bt at 0.35% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au (6.4M oz Au and 6.3Mt Cu) (Newcrest Annual Mineral Resources Update, June 2022).

The Company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold and silver in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction. Thunderstruck trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "AWE" and United States OTC under the symbol "THURF."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Although Thunderstruck believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Thunderstruck's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Thunderstruck undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303438

Source: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.